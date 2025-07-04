DJI previously offered a Power 1000 battery, released in 2024, but the company's new Power 2000 model is uniquely compatible with its ecosystem, plus expansion batteries. From ESS News DJI has launched a new addition to its portable battery lineup, the Power 2000. The unit delivers 2 kWh of storage and 3 kW continuous output, targeting users who need compact, high-capacity off-grid power. At $1,299, it enters a competitive segment that includes products from EcoFlow, Anker, Bluetti, Jackery, and more, with DJI focusing on production and professional use cases. The Power 2000 builds on the company's ...

