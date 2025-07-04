Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Quarterly Portfolio Update - UK Listing Rule 11.7.8

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53



4 July 2025

Quarterly Portfolio Update

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 11.7.8 the Company announces that, as at 30 June 2025, it held the following investments in other listed closed-ended investment funds, which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed closed-ended investment funds:

Name Percentage of net assets GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.65 Residential Secure Income 0.58 Achilles Investment Company 0.18 Total 1.41

The Company also announces that, as at 30 June 2025, the ten largest investments were as follows:

Name Percentage of net assets Japan Treasury 0.6% 01/01/2027 5.33 UK Treasury 0.75% Index-Linked 22/11/2033 3.73 UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 10/08/2031 3.13 US Treasury 1.375% Index-Linked 15/07/2033 2.43 US Treasury 1.75% Index-Linked 15/01/2034 2.41 Japan Treasury 0.7% 01/02/2027 2.39 Japan Treasury 0% 20/11/2025 2.38 USA Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 15/04/2026 2.37 UK Treasury 0.125% Index-Linked 22/11/2032 2.34 USA Treasury 0.625% Index-Linked 15/01/2026 2.27 Total 28.78

The Company's full list of investments as at 30 June 2025 will shortly be available on the Company's website.

It should be noted that the above percentages are calculated using 'bid' prices.

Enquiries:

Frostrow Capital LLP, Company Secretary