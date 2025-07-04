Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 591260 | ISIN: NO0010063308 | Ticker-Symbol: TEQ
Tradegate
04.07.25 | 12:11
13,190 Euro
+0,30 % +0,040
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELENOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELENOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,24013,31016:56
13,26013,29016:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.07.2025 15:22 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Telenor Group's results invitation for the 2nd quarter 2025

Join us for Telenor Group's results for the 2nd quarter 2025
The presentation will be held at 0900 CET / 0800 UK


Join us for Telenor Group's results for the second quarter 2025

When: Friday 18 July, 0900 CET / 0800 UKT.

To view the webcast, without participating in the live Q&A, please visit:

https://www.telenor.com/investors/reports-and-information/quarterly/telenor-groups-results-for-the-2nd-quarter-2025/

or visit Telenor.com/investors

The presentation will be available via Webcast only.

For media:

A separate press meeting will be held at 10.30 CET in the coffee area in Telenor Expo,

Snarøyveien 30, Fornebu. The media session will be held in Norwegian.

To RSVP, please email: thomas.midteide@telenor.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.