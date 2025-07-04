DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Issue of Equity

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Issue of Equity 04-Jul-2025 / 14:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 July 2025 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Issue of Equity The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce that the Company has raised the sum of GBP375,000 via the equity issue of 33,333,333 new ordinary shares in the Company at a price per share of 1.125p. Charles Vaughan, non-executive Director has subscribed for 888,889 new ordinary shares in the financing and now has an interest in 5,288,889 ordinary shares in the Company or 2.3% of the issued share capital following the financing. Woodland Capital Limited has subscribed GBP113,500 for 10,088,889 new ordinary shares in the financing and now holds 11,888,889 ordinary shares in the Company. Gavin Burnell, Managing Director of the Company, is also Managing Director and a significant shareholder in Woodland Capital Limited. Gavin Burnell's total interest in the Company is now 63,178,887 ordinary shares or 27.7% of the ordinary share capital following the financing. Gavin Burnell stated: "We have established a base portfolio with exposure to small, exciting growth companies at an early stage. We are now seeing numerous opportunities and have raised this capital in order to continue to complement our portfolio. Admission Application will be made for the 33,333,333 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange AQSE Growth Market ("Admission"). Admission is expected to occur at 8:00 am on or around 11 July 2025. The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares. Total Voting Rights Following Admission, the Company's enlarged share capital will comprise 227,585,555 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 227,585,555. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Related Party Transaction The participation of the Directors in the financing is deemed to be a related party transaction under the AQSE Rules. Optiva Securities, having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, believe that the participation of the Directors on the same terms as the other investors, is fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned. For further details please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell Tel: 0207 2644 546 Optiva Securities Limited Vishal Balasingham Tel: 0203 981 4174 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HRIP LEI Code: 213800JNSRPMZVREEO51 Sequence No.: 394989 EQS News ID: 2165536 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2165536&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 04, 2025 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)