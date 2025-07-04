A giant solar-plus-vanadium flow battery project in Xinjiang has completed construction, marking a milestone in China's pursuit of long-duration, utility-scale energy storage. From ESS News China has completed the main construction works on the world's largest vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) energy storage project. The project, backed by China Huaneng Group, features a 200 MW/1 GWh VRFB system paired with a 1 GW solar farm. With a total investment of CNY 3. 8 billion ($520 million), the project spans 1,870 hectares in the county of Jimusar, Xinjiang. Once operational, it is expected to generate ...

