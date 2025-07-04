At the World Vape Show in Dubai (June 18-20, 2025), QISITECH's Geek Design team made a powerful statement by unveiling the industry's first live demonstration of a fully automated vape production line. This groundbreaking showcase highlighted the company's all-in-one ODM model-combining product development, branding, manufacturing, and marketing-with a strong focus on automation, precision, and speed-to-market.

Powered by QISI Intelligent Manufacturing, the production line reflected the brand's design-for-manufacturing (DFM) and design-for-automation (DFA) principles. The system featured modular robotics, AI-driven vision systems, real-time quality control, and three automated stages: e-liquid cup assembly, finished product assembly, and packaging. The four machines on display were part of a complete automation ecosystem designed for scalable, high-efficiency output.

QISITECH's ODM framework hinges on four core pillars:

Product : Rigorous DFM (Design for Manufacturing) and DFA (Design for Automation) assessments ensure designs are production-ready from conception.

: Rigorous DFM (Design for Manufacturing) and DFA (Design for Automation) assessments ensure designs are production-ready from conception. Branding : Crafting distinct identities for products supported by global compliance (700+ certifications including TPD).

: Crafting distinct identities for products supported by global compliance (700+ certifications including TPD). Production : Leveraging QISI's 220,000 m² smart manufacturing campus, outfitted with 16 core-tech patents for modular production lines.

: Leveraging QISI's 220,000 m² smart manufacturing campus, outfitted with 16 core-tech patents for modular production lines. Marketing: End-to-end support from POS materials to consumer engagement campaigns.

The booth also featured popular products like the award-winning RAZ Series, Powered by Raz RYL, KRAZE, and bracelet-style KRAZE LUNA, as well as the high-performance i:FORCE line-showcasing QISITECH's broad development capabilities.

What set this showcase apart was its transparency and interactivity. Visitors witnessed every production stage live, gaining insight into how real-time automation and integrated design can transform concepts into retail-ready products efficiently and reliably.

QISITECH's strength lies in its "three-in-one" model-smart manufacturing, digital control, and automation-supported by an agile supply chain that handles both pilot runs and large-scale production. Its rigorous quality systems (PQ, NPI, PE, SQ) and in-house process control ensure high yields with minimal deviation.

With an independent R&D institute and design-driven culture, QISITECH continues to accelerate innovation. Future plans include expanded AI automation, age-verification tech, and a stronger end-to-end ODM offering.

QISITECH's Dubai showcase re-imagined the trade show paradigm by bringing manufacturing to the forefront. By demonstrating how design, technology, and branding converge in real-time, the brand solidified its role as a leader in automated ODM, proving that innovation thrives where transparency and engineering excellence coexist.

