Cloud Computing Market worth $2,281.1 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Computing Market is expected to significantly increase from USD 1,294.9 billion in 2025 to USD 2,281.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Cloud computing has revolutionized how data is stored, processed, and accessed. It allows businesses to scale operations without heavy upfront investments. With growing reliance on remote work and digital tools, cloud platforms offer the flexibility and speed organizations need. Security, automation, and AI integration are also gaining importance in modern cloud strategies.

The compute subsegment will register the largest market share during the forecast period

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) compute is undergoing rapid advancements driven by the surge in artificial intelligence and high-performance workloads. Cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure are integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI-optimized processors (e.g., AWS Trainium, Google TPU v5p) and high-speed networking to support increasingly complex applications. These innovations enable organizations to handle massive datasets, accelerate model training, and deploy real-time services with greater efficiency. A notable example is Google Cloud's partnership with CoreWeave to supply high-performance GPU computing infrastructure for OpenAI, helping support the scaling needs of models like ChatGPT. This shift highlights the growing importance of specialized compute in IaaS to power next-generation digital services.

The supply chain management subsegment is poised for the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Supply chain management in Software as a Service (SaaS) now incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as AI-powered demand forecasting, IoT-enabled tracking, and blockchain-backed transparency within cloud platforms. AI models detect demand fluctuations and optimize inventory, while IoT sensors provide real-time visibility into shipments, preventing spoilage and delays. Blockchain ensures tamper-proof logging and smart contracts for smoother supplier interactions. For example, Trimble's Supplier Xchange platform connects over 10,000 digital partners and handles 130,000 monthly quote requests totaling USD 18?billion, automating pricing-to-order workflows. By combining these emerging technologies, SaaS SCM solutions help businesses reduce errors, enhance collaboration, and boost responsiveness to market changes, driving inventory accuracy, cost reductions, and operational agility across complex supply chains.

The US will account for the largest market during the forecast period

The US accounts for the largest market in cloud computing, driven by its advanced digital infrastructure, early technology adoption, and strong presence of leading cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. US enterprises across sectors, ranging from finance and healthcare to retail and manufacturing, are heavily investing in cloud solutions to enhance agility, reduce operational costs, and accelerate innovation. The widespread use of AI, data analytics, and hybrid cloud models further amplifies demand. Additionally, supportive regulatory frameworks and high cloud readiness position the US as the dominant force in the global cloud computing landscape.

Top Key Companies in Cloud Computing Market:

The major players in the Cloud Computing Market include Microsoft (US), Google (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Tencent Cloud (China), SAP (Germany), Alibaba Cloud (China), Adobe (US), Workday (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Broadcom (California), Rackspace Technology (US), DXC Technology (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Joyent (California), and Digital Ocean (US).

