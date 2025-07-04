Anzeige
904,50912,7016:53
Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Major shareholder announcement - change in group structure of BlackRock, Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 4 July 2025
Company Announcement No. 19/2025

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Vestas Wind Systems A/S hereby discloses a notification received on 3 July 2025 from BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Denver, USA, cf. attachment.

BlackRock informs that the reason for the notification is a change to BlackRock's group structure, resulting from the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners.

Furthermore, BlackRock informs that it is still a major shareholder, and that in its new group structure, its holding of voting rights and share capital as per 1 July 2025 corresponded to a position of 8.61 percent of the total share capital in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (holding in previous notification, cf. Company Announcement No. 15/2024 of 9 October 2024: 7.59 percent).

NumberPercent
Shares according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act
Voting rights attached to shares1,655,659,451 8.19
Share capital attached to shares82,782,9738.19
Financial instruments - according to section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act
Voting rights attached to financial instruments25,556,740 0.12
Share capital attached to financial instruments1,277,8370.12
Financial instruments with similar economic effect - according to section 39(2)(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act
Voting rights attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect58,836,3000.29
Share capital attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect2,941,8150.29

The shares and financial instruments are held through BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.; BlackRock Investment Management, LLC; BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited; BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited; BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association; BlackRock Fund Advisors; BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.; BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited; BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG; BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited; BlackRock Advisors, LLC; BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited; BlackRock (Singapore) Limited; BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.; and Aperio Group, LLC; each controlled through chains of BlackRock entities, ultimately controlled by BlackRock, Inc.

Contact details
Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark

Daniel Patterson, Vice President
Investor Relations
Tel: +45 2669 2725

Frederik Holm Jacobsen, Senior Specialist
Investor Relations
Tel: + 45 2835 3365


