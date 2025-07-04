Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Major shareholder announcement - change in group structure of BlackRock, Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 4 July 2025
Company Announcement No. 19/2025
Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Vestas Wind Systems A/S hereby discloses a notification received on 3 July 2025 from BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Denver, USA, cf. attachment.
BlackRock informs that the reason for the notification is a change to BlackRock's group structure, resulting from the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners.
Furthermore, BlackRock informs that it is still a major shareholder, and that in its new group structure, its holding of voting rights and share capital as per 1 July 2025 corresponded to a position of 8.61 percent of the total share capital in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (holding in previous notification, cf. Company Announcement No. 15/2024 of 9 October 2024: 7.59 percent).
|Number
|Percent
|Shares according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act
|Voting rights attached to shares
|1,655,659,451
|8.19
|Share capital attached to shares
|82,782,973
|8.19
|Financial instruments - according to section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act
|Voting rights attached to financial instruments
|25,556,740
|0.12
|Share capital attached to financial instruments
|1,277,837
|0.12
|Financial instruments with similar economic effect - according to section 39(2)(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act
|Voting rights attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect
|58,836,300
|0.29
|Share capital attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect
|2,941,815
|0.29
The shares and financial instruments are held through BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.; BlackRock Investment Management, LLC; BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited; BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited; BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association; BlackRock Fund Advisors; BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.; BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited; BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG; BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited; BlackRock Advisors, LLC; BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited; BlackRock (Singapore) Limited; BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.; and Aperio Group, LLC; each controlled through chains of BlackRock entities, ultimately controlled by BlackRock, Inc.
