Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Major shareholder announcement - change in group structure of BlackRock, Inc.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Aarhus, 4 July 2025

Company Announcement No. 19/2025

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Vestas Wind Systems A/S hereby discloses a notification received on 3 July 2025 from BlackRock, Inc., Wilmington, Denver, USA, cf. attachment.

BlackRock informs that the reason for the notification is a change to BlackRock's group structure, resulting from the acquisition of HPS Investment Partners.

Furthermore, BlackRock informs that it is still a major shareholder, and that in its new group structure, its holding of voting rights and share capital as per 1 July 2025 corresponded to a position of 8.61 percent of the total share capital in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (holding in previous notification, cf. Company Announcement No. 15/2024 of 9 October 2024: 7.59 percent).

Number Percent Shares according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act Voting rights attached to shares 1,655,659,451 8.19 Share capital attached to shares 82,782,973 8.19 Financial instruments - according to section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act Voting rights attached to financial instruments 25,556,740 0.12 Share capital attached to financial instruments 1,277,837 0.12 Financial instruments with similar economic effect - according to section 39(2)(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act Voting rights attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect 58,836,300 0.29 Share capital attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect 2,941,815 0.29

The shares and financial instruments are held through BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.; BlackRock Investment Management, LLC; BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited; BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited; BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association; BlackRock Fund Advisors; BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.; BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited; BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG; BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited; BlackRock Advisors, LLC; BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited; BlackRock (Singapore) Limited; BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.; and Aperio Group, LLC; each controlled through chains of BlackRock entities, ultimately controlled by BlackRock, Inc.

Contact details

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Denmark



Daniel Patterson, Vice President

Investor Relations

Tel: +45 2669 2725

Frederik Holm Jacobsen, Senior Specialist

Investor Relations

Tel: + 45 2835 3365