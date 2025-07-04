Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.: Consolidated Lithium Metals announces exposure of a new Li-bearing pegmatite at its Preissac Project and closes financing

TORONTO, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (TSXV: CLM | FRA: Z36) ("CLM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its summer 2025 exploration campaign at its Preissac Project (Fig. 1).

As part of the program, a trench measuring 100 meters in length, and 30 meters in width has been excavated in the area of a previously identified lithium (Li) soil anomaly. The trench successfully exposed an 18-meter-wide pegmatite body, confirming the presence of promising mineralized structures at surface. Following the excavation, a channel sampling program was completed. In total, 25 channel samples were collected, prepared, and logged in detail. All samples, including QA/QC samples, were sent to Impact Global Solutions Inc., ("IGS Canada") for analysis. Furthermore, several previous Li showings were soil/bio-sampled again along lines across the predicted strike of the pegmatites related to the anomalies.



Figure 1 - Trenching/Channel sampling location at Preissac-Lacorne property



Figure 2 - Newly exposed pegmatite (Dyke 1)



Figure 3 - Newly exposed pegmatite (Dyke 1)



Figure 4 - Pictures of channel samples with local centimetric spodumene was observed (Dyke 2)



Figure 5 - Pictures of the trench and channel samples (Dyke 1)

Preissac Property | Bio/Soil Sampling Program

The bio/soil sampling program, completed in April and June of 2025, used a 15m-by-15m grid to cover lithium and copper soil anomalies detected on CLM's Preissac-Lacorne property during a property wide soil sampling campaign completed in 2022. In total, 279 bio and 252 soil samples were collected, prepared, and logged in detail. All samples, including QA/QC samples, were sent to IGS Canada for analysis.



Figure 6 - CLM 2025 Exploration | Channel/Soil/Bio Sampling | Preissac-Lacorne Property



Exploration Program Specifics

About Soil Sampling

Soil samples were collected from the B-horizon of the soil profile in plastic bags shipping to the laboratory for geochemical analysis. The analyses were undertaken by IGS Canada in Delson, Quebec. Upon arrival at the laboratory, the samples were dried, weighed, crushed, and split into subsamples of which one 250g subsample was pulverized to allow 85% of the material to pass through a 75-micron sieve. The sieved subsample was digested in acid and analyzed using ICP-MS, ICP-OES, and SPF.

The Company implemented QA/QC procedures to ensure the validity of the sampling by using a series of field duplicates in each batch of samples sent for analysis. A review of the field duplicates indicate that the soil sample results are likely reasonably precise and accurate.

IGS Canada is an independent ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility (#889) by the Standards Council of Canada.

Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President Exploration, commented: "We are very excited about the newly discovered pegmatite and we intend to continue to expose it further. This is merely the first step in our exploration efforts at Preissac, which remains the least explored project area within CLM. Additional trenching is expected to follow to investigate the soil anomalies identified in previous surveys."

Financing Close

CLM also announces today that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.01 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering"). The Company previously closed a tranche of the Offering on April 2, 2025, pursuant to which the Company issued 21,000,000 Units for gross proceeds of $210,000; no further tranches will be closed pursuant to the Offering. For more information about the first tranche and the Offering, please see the Company's press releases dated April 2, 2025, and February 14, 2025, April 11, 2025, May 12, 2025, and June 12, 2025, respectively, each of which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.



Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., the Company's independent geologist consultant, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol "CLM" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "Z36" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company's properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium Inc.'s Quebec lithium mine.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, Vice President Corp. Dev.

Email | info@consolidatedlithium.com

Phone: +1 (647) 965 2173

Website: www.consolidatedlithium.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the scope, objectives, and expected results of the Company's summer 2025 exploration program and the Company's ability to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of CLM to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although CLM has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. CLM does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d68034d2-b0c4-4e09-a883-f9783c4c8854

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c521946-8c05-40ec-9090-488c0eb96480

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b145988-66e6-472f-888d-2979dc81b88c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8a1385e-c2c6-4510-831e-83819000c007

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf54bffd-1669-419c-a82e-1bac8745e8c1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9438b57-1237-409f-91f7-e59fd6c9b85d