04.07.2025 16:18 Uhr
Fellaz Launches Decentralized Entertainment Protocol Stack | Massive Giveaway Live: Win $3,000 Beta Access + Over 2,000 USDT

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Web3 entertainment protocol Fellaz has officially launched its decentralized entertainment stack, composed of three core protocols: Fellaz ID, Fellaz RWA, and Fellaz Creator. The initiative aims to disrupt the traditional entertainment industry by enabling fans and creators to own, monetize, and govern entertainment content directly.

The Fellaz ecosystem addresses the limitations of legacy platforms by:
- Tokenizing fandom via Fellaz ID and soulbound tokens (SBTs), rewarding verified fan engagement
- Turning IP into liquid, tradable assets through Fellaz RWA, enabling fans to invest in music, film, and merchandise
- Empowering creators with Fellaz Creator, a decentralized toolkit for monetization, rights management, and DAO governance

Importantly, Fellaz is backed by Innocus Global Group, a real-world entertainment conglomerate, ensuring immediate access to live IP, artists, and cultural assets from day one. Its native utility token $FLZ will serve as the fuel for staking, access control, governance, and rewards across the ecosystem.

Fellaz is also running a massive giveaway campaign, offering a chance to win $3,000 Beta Test Access and over 2,000 USDT in airdrop rewards.
Follow @FellazXYZ and join now:https://x.com/FellazXYZ/status/1940040367438782865

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fellaz-launches-decentralized-entertainment-protocol-stack--massive-giveaway-live-win-3-000-beta-access--over-2-000-usdt-302498284.html

