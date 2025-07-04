Edge AI Hardware Market worth $58.90 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The edge AI hardware market is projected to reach USD 58.90 billion by 2030 from USD 26.14 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. A key market driver for edge AI hardware is the growing deployment of IoT devices across various industries, including smart homes, industrial automation, healthcare, and transportation. Many of these applications require real-time data processing so decision-making can occur locally rather than in the cloud. Also, with IoT device implementations, we are seeing more and more demands for lower latency with enhanced privacy and data security as edge AI allows sensitive data and information to be processed locally on devices rather than sent to another location to be processed externally. Further, improvements in hardware architectures that strengthen energy-efficient designs and provide solutions designed based on specific industries have significantly impacted market growth. The upsurge of new, high-performance processors and new software platforms is altering operational workflows and broadening the scope of AI-based applications at the edge.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 26.14 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 58.90 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By device, power consumption, processor, function, vertical, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Optimizing power consumption in edge AI systems Key Market Opportunities Market Potential for Ultra-Low Latency AI in 5G-Powered Edge Infrastructure Key Market Drivers Rising emphasis on launching innovative AI co-processors for edge AI applications



CPU processors to capture the most significant market share throughout the forecast period.

CPUs have the largest market share of processors for edge AI hardware. CPUs' versatility, scalability, and general-purpose nature allow them to process any type of AI task in real time as needed by smart factories, autonomous devices, and industrial IoT applications. CPUs will see mass adoption due to the requirement for on-board computing, which can process large data volumes and execute workloads simultaneously. In other words, CPUs are important processing engines for consumer edge AI platforms and crucial processing engines for enterprise applications requiring on-board computing. CPUs are not as specialized as other processors. They can support a heterogeneous environment of diverse edge applications, whether a smartphone, wearable device, or much more advanced industrial systems, or simple two-factor authentication applications. In short, the adaptiveness and ubiquity of CPUs will ensure that CPUs will be the heavyweight champion of processing units for any edge AI deployment (despite many newer types of processors becoming popular for specialized applications, such as GPUs and ASICs).

Robots witness the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on several existing technological changes and industry trends, Robots will record the second-highest CAGR in the edge AI hardware market growth over the forecast period. However, as robotics will increasingly combine artificial intelligence (AI) with edge computing, previous examples provided in this report of "edge AI" hybridity will be more likely to accelerate this convergence away from cloud (and hapless potential for near-real-time decision making). Most robots will leverage the growing capacity to process large local data volumes. This will enable robots to make split-second decisions without the caveat of cloud infrastructure. Timely local choices are crucial for autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and healthcare robotics applications. In many of these applications, milliseconds matter for safety and efficiency. Edge AI decisions made in real time based on large datasets will allow robots to adapt and learn from their increasingly changing surrounding environments rapidly. Robots will also have a better chance of optimizing the dynamic decision-making process with improved accuracy while running advanced machine learning algorithms on the device.

Asia Pacific to account for the most significant share of edge AI hardware market.

Asia Pacific has the largest share of the edge AI hardware industry, driven by increased adoption of IoT devices and significant investments in AI-driven technologies in many countries (China, Japan, South Korea, and India). Furthermore, the region provides a growing consumer electronics market (smartphone and wearable technology) that requires efficient AI processing, preferably at the edge. Major economies are turning to edge AI applications for smart homes, smart factories, healthcare, and autonomous vehicles. Strong government initiatives and collaborations with leading global technology companies will support the approach. Therefore, with the fastest CAGR and ongoing product and inherent process innovation, the Asia Pacific region is likely to remain ahead in terms of edge AI hardware as it caters to growing industries that value real-time analytics, data privacy, and reduced latency.

Major vendors in the edge AI hardware companies include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Apple Inc. (US), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Intel Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), IBM (US), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US).

