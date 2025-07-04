Wearable EEG Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 695.51 million by 2031, Experiences Growth Owing to Growing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global wearable EEG devices market is observing significant growth owing to the growing prevalence of neurological disorders and the rising number of traumatic brain injuries.

The wearable EEG devices market is expected to reach US$695.51 million by 2031 from US$396.17 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Advanced, non-invasive technologies called wearable EEG gadgets are made to track and record electrical activity in the brain in real time. Wearable EEG devices provide portability, ease of use, and continuous monitoring capabilities, making them perfect for both clinical and non-clinical applications.

This is in contrast to traditional EEG setups, which are usually restricted to hospital or clinical contexts and need extensive cabling. These gadgets use small, light sensors that are integrated into bands, caps, or headsets to identify patterns in brainwaves and wirelessly send data to platforms like smartphones, tablets, or cloud-based systems. Analyzing the recorded data can help identify anomalies, evaluate neurological disorders, track mental health, or improve cognitive function. Personalized insights are made possible and diagnostic accuracy is further improved by integration with AI and machine learning.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, wearable EEG devices are applicable in a vast array of applications that are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Rising Number of Traumatic Brain Injuries:

Traumatic brain injuries (TBIs) due to bumps, blows, or shocks to the head can lead to both temporary and permanent brain dysfunction. TBIs occur due to sports-related injuries, slips and falls, firearm-related trauma, domestic violence, and road traffic accidents. Both developed and developing economies face considerable challenges in managing TBIs, which remains one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity. According to the International Brain Injury Association, ~5.3 million Americans are currently living with disabilities resulting from TBIs. Research consistently shows that males are significantly more likely to experience a TBI compared to females.

The highest incidence of TBIs is observed among individuals aged 15-24, while those under the age of 5 and over 75 are also considered high-risk groups. In the European Union, brain injury accounts for one million hospital admissions per year, reflecting the broader spectrum of neurological conditions requiring continuous monitoring. Additionally, motor vehicle crashes account for 50% of all TBIs. This includes autos, trucks, motorcycles, bicycles, and pedestrians hit by vehicles. Wearable EEG devices provide an effective solution for the timely diagnosis, monitoring, and management of TBIs and other neurological disorders. These devices enable continuous, real-time brain activity tracking in non-clinical environments, facilitating early detection of complications and improving patient outcomes. Their portability and ease of use support remote monitoring, reducing the burden on healthcare facilities and enabling cost-efficient care models. Therefore, the rising prevalence of TBIs drives the wearable EEG devices market growth.

Expanding Applications in Non-Medical Sectors:

While wearable EEG devices have traditionally been associated with clinical and neurological applications, their expanding use in non-medical sectors presents a substantial growth opportunity for the market. The integration of EEG technology into consumer wellness, gaming, education, workplace productivity, and neuromarketing is unlocking new revenue streams and diversifying the market landscape. In the consumer wellness space, wearable EEG devices are increasingly being used for stress management, meditation enhancement, sleep optimization, and other applications. Devices that track brainwaves in real-time allow users to monitor mental states and adopt techniques to improve focus, emotional well- being, and cognitive performance. This aligns with the growing global demand for personalized health and mental wellness solutions

Geographical Insights:

In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global wearable EEG devices market, by product, is segmented into 32-channel EEG, 14-channel EEG, 5-channel EEG, and others. The 32-channel EEG segment held the largest share in the Wearable EEG Devices Market in 2024.

The global wearable EEG devices market, by application, is segmented into health and wellness, human machine adaptive interaction, automotive, aviation, industrial, and others. The health and wellness segment held the largest share in the Wearable EEG Devices Market in 2024.

The Wearable EEG Devices market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Wearable EEG Devices market include BrainBit, ANT Neuro, Brain Products GmbH, Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (Koninklijke Philips N.V.), EMOTIV, g.tec medical engineering GmbH, Neuroelectrics, Cadwell Industries, Inc., Wearable Sensing, and NeuroSky

Trending Topics: AI-Powered Brainwave Analysis, Non-Invasive Monitoring, Enhanced Comfort and Design, Real-Time Brain Activity Monitoring, among others.

Global Headlines on Wearable EEG Devices

" BrainBit and ROOK are excited to announce a new partnership aimed at transforming the way health data is utilized."

" EMOTIV has announced a strategic collaboration with X-trodes, a provider of wireless, medical-grade monitoring solutions for home use."

" Cadwell Industries, Inc., a leading provider of neurodiagnostic, neuromonitoring, and sleep solutions, has announced a strategic investment in Seer Medical, a Melbourne-based company focused on home-based epilepsy diagnostics."

Conclusion

The market for wearable EEG devices is expanding due to a number of factors, including the increased prevalence of neurological illnesses, technical improvements, and the growing need for non-invasive brain monitoring in a variety of industries, including healthcare, gaming, sports, and academic research. Stanford University researchers created a wearable electronic headgear that can decipher EEG data in January 2024. With this innovation, users may now operate robots, engage with robotic pets, clean, and even make simple meals with just their brain activity. These developments show how EEG technology can improve human-machine interaction and illustrate its growing range of uses outside of clinical settings.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

