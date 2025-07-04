Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 04.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.07.2025 16:54 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

APoEM: The Breakout Star in European Clean Beauty

BARCELONA, Spain, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Born in the Mediterranean, APoEM is shaking up Europe's premium skincare with its Calm Midsummer All-Purpose Oil (Lightweight). This vegan, toxin-free formula uses a potent 7-Flower Elixir with organic roses, lavender, and orange blossoms for visible firming and elasticity in just 7 days. Certified by ECOCERT and fully vegan, APoEM proves luxury can be sustainable with biodegradable packaging. Featured in VOGUE and ELLE, the brand is praised for family-safe, clean formulas. "True beauty comes from harmony between skin, soul, and nature," says founder Paola. APoEM combines botanical science, aromatherapy, and ethical standards to redefine premium clean beauty for conscious consumers. CleanBeauty VeganSkincare


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724866/image_5052680_36092996.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/apoem-the-breakout-star-in-european-clean-beauty-302498290.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.