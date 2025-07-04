Printed Electronics Market Size to Reach USD 60.18 Billion by 2031, Experiences Growth Owing to the Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand across Sectors | Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Printed Electronics market is observing significant growth owing to increasing demand for printed electronics from numerous sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare, among others.

The Printed Electronics market size was valued at USD 17.01 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 60.18 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 19.78% from 2025 to 2031.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. IoT devices, smartphones, display devices, and communication devices integrate printed electronics to improve functionality, reduce costs, and enable flexible designs. This, in turn, is anticipated to create opportunities for the printed electronics market during the forecast period.

Overview of Report Findings

Growing Demand for Lightweight, Flexible, and Low-Cost Electronics in Consumer Devices:

As consumer electronics become smaller, more portable, and more feature-rich, there is a rising demand for electronic components that are flexible, thin, lightweight, and cost-effective. Printed electronics meet these needs by enabling the production of circuits and components on flexible substrates using low-cost printing processes. This is especially valuable in applications like wearables, foldable smartphones, and smart packaging, where traditional rigid components are less suitable.

Key market players are focusing on Product Development and Technological Advancements:

In April 2025, Naxnova Technologies opened India's first flexible printed electronics R&D center. Naxnova, with over 40 years of expertise in high-precision manufacturing, is set to transform the electronics field by developing advanced smart sensors, flexible circuits, and intelligent interfaces-driving breakthroughs across sectors like automotive, medical wearables, robotics, aerospace, and consumer electronics. Further, In February 2025, Henkel showcased printed electronics innovations focused on smart surfaces, smart healthcare, and smart connectivity applications at the LOPEC trade show in Munich, Germany. Such developments are anticipated to boost the growth of the printed electronics market during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Printed Electronics in Wearable Healthcare Devices:

The growing focus on remote health monitoring and personalized medicine is creating significant opportunities for printed electronics in wearable healthcare devices. Printed sensors and flexible circuits enable lightweight, comfortable, and cost-effective wearables that can monitor vital signs such as heart rate, temperature, and hydration in real-time. This trend is expected to accelerate with the increasing adoption of telehealth and aging populations worldwide. For instance, in November 2024, Henkel, Covestro, and Quad Industries announced a partnership in the field of printed electronics. By joining forces and combining their different areas of expertise, the companies aim to accelerate customer developments for advanced medical wearables and to further drive the adoption of innovative printed electronics solutions, especially for stretchable materials in healthcare applications.

Regional Overview:

The printed electronics market shows varied growth trends across regions. North America leads in research and development, with strong adoption in sectors such as healthcare, automotive, and aerospace, particularly driven by innovation in the US. Europe emphasizes sustainable and cutting-edge solutions, with countries like Germany and the UK advancing applications in smart packaging, industrial IoT, and automotive electronics. Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, fueled by large-scale consumer electronics manufacturing, supportive government initiatives, and the presence of major players in China, Japan, and India.

Market Segmentation

The material segment of the printed electronics market is divided into ink and substrate.

The technology segment is divided into inkjet, screen, flexographic, and others.

By application, the market is divided into displays, photovoltaic, lighting, RFID, and Others.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the Printed Electronics market include BASF SE; DuPont; Molex, Inc.; PARC, a Xerox company; E-Ink Holdings, Inc.; Thin Film Electronics ASA; Samsung Electronics; LG Electronics; NovaCentrix; Nissha Co., Ltd.; among others.

Trending Topics: Flexible Electronics Market, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market, Multilayer Printed Circuit Board Market, Automotive PCB, and more.

Global Headlines

"In May 2023, Fuji and J.A.M.E.S announced a partnership to promote 3D printed electronics. With this, Fuji Corporation agreed to a partnership with J.A.M.E.S. GmbH to promote the growth of additive electronics. Fuji has developed an electronics 3D printer called FPM Trinity, which combines resin substrate printing, circuit printing, and component mounting to enable the complete 3D printing of electronic devices in a single machine, according to the company."

"In January 2023, Celanese Micromax Conductive Inks announced the launch of nine new product grades for the printed electronics market at the IPC APEX EPXO."

Conclusion

The printed electronics market is poised for significant growth driven by the rising demand for lightweight, flexible, and cost-effective electronic components in consumer devices. Coupled with the expanding opportunity in wearable healthcare-where printed electronics enable advanced, comfortable, and affordable health monitoring solutions-the market is set to transform multiple industries. These factors position printed electronics as a key technology shaping the future of smart, connected, and personalized devices across diverse sectors.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders- raw material suppliers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), technology providers and digital solution vendors, and end users (oil and gas operators) -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

