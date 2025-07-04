Sinopec has commissioned a 7. 5 MW offshore floating solar project in full seawater conditions in China. Sinopec has started operating China's first commercial floating offshore solar plant. It developed the 7. 5 MW facility with support from Shandong province and the municipality of Qingdao. The project, built in a fully seawater environment, spans 60,000 square meters and is expected to generate 16. 7 million kWh of electricity per year, while reducing carbon emissions by 14,000 tons. The installation is Sinopec's largest floating PV system to date and integrates an earlier pile-based floating ...

