Around one-quarter of all new rooftop PV systems installed in Spain in 2024 included battery storage, underscoring continual growth in distributed energy, despite a decline in total installed storage capacity. From pv magazine Spain The deployment of batteries for rooftop PV systems under Spain's self-consumption regime declined 34% year on year in 2024, with 327 MWh installed, according to data from the Spanish Photovoltaic Union (UNEF), which warned of a "slowdown in the pace of installation. " Despite the decrease, 26% of new grid-connected installations last year included batteries, representing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...