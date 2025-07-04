MembersCap: Members Capital Management Completes Initial Deployment of Tokenised Reinsurance Fund

First of its kind institutional-grade fund opens access to a new and growing class of traditional and digital asset-native allocators

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members Capital Management ("MembersCap"), a Bermuda-regulated investment manager, today completed the successful investment of its initial portfolio through its fund, MCM Fund I, the first tokenised institutional-grade reinsurance fund designed for both sophisticated digital asset investors and traditional allocators. All portfolio trades were executed with global reinsurance companies and top-tier Lloyd's of London syndicates, and were sourced through the top three global reinsurance brokers.

MCM Fund I opens access to reinsurance income for a rapidly expanding capital base of new investors seeking diversified and uncorrelated investment alternatives with attractive yield and structured liquidity.

The launch represents the growing importance of funds structuring their offerings to take advantage of the continuing convergence between traditional finance and digital assets. Backed by Solana, Aptos, and Cardano and supported by institutions like Coinbase, Archax, Apex Group, and Envelop Risk, MembersCap has selected the Solana, Aptos, Cardano, and Base protocols to provide access to qualified investors wishing to invest using eligible cryptocurrencies.

MembersCap has been selected as the first fund in the real-world assets category on the Archax platform, sitting alongside tokenized offerings from other institutions like BlackRock, State Street, and Aberdeen.

The reinsurance opportunity

Being fundamentally uncorrelated with the financial markets, reinsurance has consistently outperformed most traditional alternatives over the past two decades. Despite being highly yield-generative, the sector has historically been reserved for pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional giants.

Increasingly, both crypto-native investors and smaller traditional allocators are seeking refuge from market volatility by accessing reinsurance as a stable, diversified income stream to support a balanced portfolio and enhance overall returns.

"Every generation is presented with new technologies that unlock economic opportunity. To us, tokenisation and the blockchain represent access to better asset management for a different class of investor," saidLloyd Wahed, Co-Founder and CEO of MembersCap. "We're excited to be one of the first institutional funds to emerge from this space."

"Our investors- digital asset institutions, family offices, HNWIs -want to meet their goals of resiliency and long-term sustainable growth through new and more efficient means. With this novel approach, we're seeing these investors view reinsurance as a core part of their portfolio for the first time," said Patrick Barrett, Co-Founder and COO at MembersCap.

"This launch proves that tokenisation can bring new capital to help address the growing insurance protection gap by lowering barriers and providing access to the private reinsurance market," said Dr.Benjamin Fox, Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer at MembersCap. "Our tokenised model enables a new cohort of investors to participate pari passu alongside large institutions in an uncorrelated asset class with a track record of reliable, attractive returns."

Positioned as an alternative to private equity, venture capital, and fixed income strategies, MCM Fund I provides qualified investors with regulated and collateralised access to reinsurance via direct exposure to natural catastrophe and cyber reinsurance contracts sourced through blue-chip global partners.

For Web3 treasuries, foundations, and institutions, the Fund delivers high-yield opportunities and structured liquidity, derived from high-quality, real-world reinsurance returns, without exposure to DeFi volatility and over-concentration in altcoins.

MembersCap was founded in 2024 and is backed by a strong coalition of both institutional and blockchain-native partners. This blend of traditional underwriting expertise and on-chain architecture ensures institutional-grade standards while embracing next-generation accessibility.

About Members Capital Management

Founded in 2024, Members Capital Management ("MembersCap") is a licensed investment manager regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, bridging institutional finance and blockchain infrastructure. Backed by leading blockchain protocols including Cardano, Aptos, and Solana, and supported by institutional infrastructure from Archax, Coinbase, Apex Group and Envelop Risk, MembersCap delivers a new institutional blueprint: tokenised participation to the global reinsurance market, an asset class traditionally closed to most investors.

