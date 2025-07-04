Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 04
4 July 2025
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Morgan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PDMR (Investment Manager)
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£8.10
13,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (Single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
4 July 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Helena Sheppard
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA of Mark Sheppard, PDMR (Investment Manager)
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)
LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£8.0749
369
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (Single transaction)
e)
Date of the transaction
4 July 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary
Tel: 0333 300 1932