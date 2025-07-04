Anzeige
Freitag, 04.07.2025

04.07.2025 18:18 Uhr
The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani): Enhancing Capacity and Logistics Flow, Minister Al-Jasser Lays Foundation Stone for Logistics Corridor Linking Jeddah Islamic Port and Al-Khumrah Logistics Park

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to strengthen Saudi Arabia's logistics infrastructure, His Excellency Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), laid the foundation stone for a new logistics corridor connecting Jeddah Islamic Port to Al-Khumrah Logistics Park.

Minister Al-Jasser Lays Foundation Stone for Logistics Corridor Linking Jeddah Islamic Port and Al-Khumrah Logistics Park

The ceremony was attended by Mawani President Eng. Suliman Almazroua, alongside senior officials and leaders from across the transport and logistics ecosystem.

Developed and implemented by Mawani, the corridor project is valued at over $183.7 million and spans 17 kilometerswith two lanes in each direction. It features 12 overpasses, emergency access points, maintenance facilities, and a comprehensive rainwater drainage system, providing uninterrupted truck movement between the port and the logistics park while bypassing Jeddah's urban road network.

Minister Al-Jasser emphasized that the dedicated corridor will increase Jeddah Islamic Port's handling capacity by 10%, streamline truck flows, and enhance road safety by separating heavy truck traffic from general urban traffic. The project is also expected to reduce congestion, noise, and visual pollution, while contributing to lower carbon emissions and a better urban living environment.

"This initiative is a key milestone under the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, reinforcing the Kingdom's ambition to become a global logistics hub connecting three continents," said Al-Jasser.

The corridor strengthens multimodal integration and supply chain efficiency, while enhancing trade facilitation and the operational performance of Jeddah Islamic Port. It also unlocks new investment opportunities in the region and creates added value for transporters, importers, exporters, shipping lines, and logistics park users.

Jeddah Islamic Port is a major gateway on the Red Sea coast, covering 12.5 square kilometers with 62 multi-purpose berths, state-of-the-art terminals, and specialized facilities that support regional and international trade.

This project represents another significant step in advancing Saudi Arabia's logistics sector and achieving Vision 2030's economic diversification and connectivity goals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724226/The_Saudi_Ports_Authority_Mawani.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702111/5401140/The_Saudi_Ports_Authority_Logo.jpg

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enhancing-capacity-and-logistics-flow-minister-al-jasser-lays-foundation-stone-for-logistics-corridor-linking-jeddah-islamic-port-and-al-khumrah-logistics-park-302498318.html

