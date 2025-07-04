Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc) Becomes the 1st Financial Services Institution in West Africa to Achieve Listing and Trading of its Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange



GTCO will deploy the proceeds from the Offering to strengthen its capital base, meet its recapitalization target, and fund strategic expansion across high-growth markets and priority sectors within and outside Nigeria LAGOS, Nigeria, July 4, 2025/APO Group/ -- Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc) ( www.GTCOPlc.com ), Africa's leading and most profitable Financial Services Group, has recorded a significant milestone in its growth and expansion journey with the successful admission of its Ordinary Shares to the Equity Shares (International Commercial Companies Secondary Listing) category of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange. This historic achievement makes GTCO Plc, the 1st Financial Services Institution in West Africa to dual list its Ordinary Shares on both the Nigerian and London stock exchanges, and subject to certain criteria, it is expected that the Shares will be transferrable between the two exchanges. The admission follows the successful pricing of its fully marketed offering (The Offering) on the London Stock Exchange to raise gross proceeds of $105million in exchange for 2.29 billion of new ordinary shares in the company, which was supported by a strong book of high-quality, long-term institutional investors. Concurrent with the Offering, the Company also gave notice of its intention to cancel the listing of its existing GDRs on the certificates representing certain securities (depositary receipts) category of the Official List of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the admission to trading of GDRs on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. Building on the momentum of the successful first tranche of its equity capital raise programme in July 2024, which secured ?209 billion, GTCO will deploy the proceeds from the Offering to strengthen its capital base, meet its recapitalization target, and fund strategic expansion across high-growth markets and priority sectors within and outside Nigeria. It is expected that Admission and unconditional dealing in the Shares will become effective on or before 8.00 a.m. (UK time) on 9 July 2025 under the ticker "GTHC". Following the cancellation of the GDRs listing, the Company intends to change the ticker symbol for the Shares from "GTHC" to "GTCO" and will issue a separate announcement in due course to that effect. Commenting on the LSE Listing, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said: "Today marks a major milestone-not just for GTCO, but for the future we see for African financial institutions on the global stage. We are incredibly proud to be the 1st Financial Services Institution in West Africa to list our ordinary shares on London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, and even more honored by the trust placed in us by the investing community. For us, this was not just about raising capital. It was about validating the strength of our franchise, the clarity of our strategy, and the discipline with which we execute." He further said; "I would like to thank everyone who made this possible-our advisors and legal teams, our longstanding shareholders, the regulators both in Nigeria and in the UK, as well as the Nigerian government for creating an environment that supports our bold ambition and vision to be Africa's leading financial services institution." GTCO's fully marketed offering attracted long-term institutional capital, reflecting investor confidence in the Group's fundamentals, governance, and strategic outlook. It also signals improving market sentiment, buoyed by ongoing economic reforms by the Federal Government and a return to traditional orthodox monetary policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which have gone a long way to stabilising the macroeconomic environment and gradually restoring investor confidence in Nigeria's long-term prospects. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc. Download image: https://apo-opa.co/4eJDs1t

About GTCO Plc:

GTCO Plc is one of Africa's leading financial services institutions with a longstanding track record of strong growth, service excellence, and shareholder returns. The Group operates across banking, payments, asset management, and pension administration in eleven countries, including Nigeria, the UK, and key African markets.



