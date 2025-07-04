This week, Haleon, a global leader in consumer health and maker of leading brands such as Sensodyne, parodontax and Polident, broke ground on its new Global Oral Health Innovation Centre in Weybridge, Surrey. This state-of-the-art facility will enhance Haleon's science capabilities, accelerate innovation, and serve as a centre of excellence for global oral health research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250704331778/en/

Representatives from Haleon, Kier and the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology participating in the ceremony to mark the ground break.

The groundbreaking ceremony, attended by UK Minister Baroness Jones, marks an important step in Haleon's ambition to reach one billion more consumers by 2030, by strengthening its oral health R&D capabilities to put health in more hands globally. Set to become the R&D epicentre for Haleon's oral health portfolio, the centre will be a dynamic hub for pioneering research, product innovation, commercial and supply chain excellence, and cross-functional collaboration.

Equipped with the latest technology and global expertise, the centre will feature a cutting-edge digital immersive room designed to unlock value at pace through real-time collaboration with Haleon's manufacturing site in Levice.

At the heart of the building, the atrium will create a vibrant hub for teamwork and co-creation, bringing leading expertise together to develop solutions that address unmet oral health needs for consumers around the world.

Designed with sustainability at its core, the site has recently achieved a BREEAM® Outstanding rating, recognising its exceptional commitment to sustainability at Phase 1 in the design stage.

Franck Riot, Chief R&D Officer, Haleon, said: "We are excited to break ground on our Global Oral Health Innovation Centre a major investment reflecting our commitment to advancing science and innovation. This powerhouse for oral health research will strengthen Haleon's R&D capabilities and accelerate the development of cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving oral health needs of consumers around the world.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves MP, said: "This exciting milestone is another demonstration of the strength of the UK life sciences sector, a key pillar to our Industrial Strategy. Under this government Britain is open for business, and through our Plan for Change we're delivering more investment, more jobs and more money in people's pockets."

UK Minister for Technology, Baroness Jones, said: "Haleon is breaking ground on a new centre that will place the UK at the forefront of innovation to improve everyone's oral health which we know is important to our wider health, and to children's development. This centre, and the substantial investment behind it, is proof that the UK's world-leading life sciences sector is the place to be to grow businesses and work on fresh ideas to transform healthcare. Leveraging these strengths will lead to the long-term economic growth that will help us deliver on our Plan for Change."

Jayant Singh, Global Category Lead, Oral Health, Haleon, said: "With oral diseases affecting nearly half the world's population, this marks an exciting step forward in our mission to put health in more hands for millions across the world. This centre will play a key role in harnessing the full potential of science and innovation across our oral health portfolio.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE/NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250704331778/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Philippa Keir

Philippa.l.keir@haleon.com

+44(0)7969271455