Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2025) - Intellistake Technologies Corp. (CSE: ISTK) (OTCPink: GFCOF) (FSE: 3KZ) (formerly The Good Flour Corp.) ("Intellistake" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated June 5, 2025, and June 30, 2025, it has successfully completed its change of business from a food manufacturing company to a technology company focusing on decentralized artificial intelligence ("AI") and engaging in operations across the blockchain ecosystem, including proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, digital currencies and validators (the "Change of Business"). In connection with this Change of Business, the Company has also changed its name from "The Good Flour Corp." to "Intellistake Technologies Corp."

The Company expects its common shares to commence trading under its new name as of market open on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 under the ticker symbol "ISTK".

As part of the Change of Business, the Company has prepared a comprehensive Form 2A Listing Statement, which outlines key details regarding its new business. The final version of the Listing Statement is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Intellistake

For additional information on the business of Intellistake please refer to https://www.intellistake.ai/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events related to the Company that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the operations and business segments of the Company following the Change of Business and commencement of trading under its new name and ticker.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "would", or "might" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain assumptions regarding, among other things, the Company will continue to have access to financing until it achieves profitability; the ability to attract qualified personnel; the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to distribute Company's services; and the ability to successfully deploy the new business strategy as a result of the Change of Business. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, they may be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to general business, economic and social uncertainties; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; failure to attract qualified personnel, labour disputes; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update forward-looking information.

