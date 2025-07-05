Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2025) - Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: QBAT) (OTC Pink: BRVVF) (FSE: 23B0) ("Quantum" or the "Company") announces that as a result of a continuous disclosure review by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC"), the Company is providing the following updates and clarifications to its previously disclosed information.

Acquisition of the Calico Jack Property

Transaction Details: The Company disclosed the acquisition terms in its news release dated October 7, 2024. The transaction involves the issuance of 6 million shares to acquire 1500643 B.C. Ltd., which owns the Calico Jack Property. The acquisition resulted in a 48% dilution to existing shareholders.

Clarifications on Calico Jack Property Acquisition:

The shareholders of 1500643 B.C. Ltd. at the time of incorporation and immediately prior to the acquisition are all arm's length. The Company will not be paying finder's fees in regards to the acquisition and does not anticipate any change in management following the acquisition. The company determined the number of shares to be issued by comparing the land package to previous acquisitions of the Company and similar properties within the area. The Company notes that the form 9 that was issued on October 7, 2024 indicates that the company had entered into the share exchange agreement on October 1, 2024. The Company confirms that the news release dated October 7, 2024 as filed on SEDAR+ on February 20, 2025, is correct in which the Company has successfully negotiated terms to proceed with a share exchange agreement, and at the Company has not yet signed the share exchange agreement. The Company expects to sign the share exchange agreement following BCSC disclosure review in which they expect to close the transaction within a month of signing the share exchange agreement.

Information regarding 1500643 B.C. Ltd.

1500643 was incorporated on September 6, 2024.

1500643 acquired the Calico Jack property on September 6, 2024.

1500643 will acquire the Calico Jack property through an asset assignment agreement with its five shareholders in conjunction with the closing of property acquisition with Quantum. The individual shareholders of 1500643 currently have option rights with Caprock Ventures Corp ("Caprock") in which they assign their rights to the option.

1500643 did not incur any fees to develop the property after its acquisition of the property and prior to the acquisition by the Company.

Shareholders of 1500643 acquired the Calico Jack property from Caprock Ventures Corp. ("Caprock") through an asset purchase agreement dated August 1, 2024, after which they incorporated 1500643.

The Shareholders of 1500463 will pay $300,000 to the original vendor Caprock at the closing of the company's acquisition of 1500643

Completed Acquisitions

Material Change Reports and Business Acquisition Reports:

The Company acknowledges that it had not previously filed material change reports and business acquisition reports for several completed acquisitions, including Hook's Harbour, Lac Mistumis, Rose West, Nipissing Loraine, and Rabbit Lake properties. The Company has now filed any appliable material change reports and material agreements on SEDAR+. The company expects to file the business acquisition reports following an audit of the subsidiaries.

Finder's Fees: The Company disclosed that finder's fees of $31,500 and $35,000 were paid in connection with the acquisitions of the Kahuna Cobalt and Rabbit Lake Properties, respectively.

The Company would also like to further disclose the license issuance date, expiry date and required annual work required for each of its properties

Property Issuance Date Expiry Date Work required annually Copper Coffer 2021-10-17 2026-10-17 $6,000.00 Alba and Kelso 2016-06-22 2026-06-21 $75,150.00 Hook's Harbour 2021-10-17 2026-10-17 $6,500.00 Kahuna 2018-04-10 2026-04-10 $22,600.00 Lac Mistumis 2021-07-22 2026-07-21 $7,785.00 Nipissing Lorrain 2018-04-10 2026-06-28 $7,800.00 Rabbit 2018-04-10 2026-04-09 $26,400.00

The Company has arranged its payments and work filings to keep the properties in good standing this year.

In regards to the Rabbit Lake property, the company intends to hold the property despite disappointing results over the last two exploration programs (2021/2022), and no further work is recommended at this time by the geologist team.

Exploration Activities

Project Delays:

The Company's planned exploration programs were delayed due to the unexpected closure of its prior geologist consultant, Longford Exploration. The Company found that Longford ceases to be operational in June 2023. Transitioning to a new geologist team required time for familiarization with the properties. Exploration plans for Hook's Harbour Copper Property, initially set for September 2023, were not executed.

Corporate Governance and Audit Committee

Mr. David Jenkins serves as the Chair of the Audit Committee, accompanying him on the audit committee is David Greenway, and Von Torres. Mr. Jenkins and Mr. Greenway are considered independent and Mr. Torres is considered not independent. The Company's current directors are Quinn Field-Dyte, David Greenway, David Jenkins, and Von Torres.

Investor Relations Activities

Marketing Agreements:

The Company disclosed terms of its agreements with promotional service providers, including Media Relations Publishing, Carsten Schmider, and Affiliate Marketing, in news releases dated March 19, 2021, August 29, 2023, and December 28, 2023.

The Information for Media Relations Publishing/Carsten Schmider is:

Carsten Schmider

Marie Curie Str. 3

50321 Bruhl

hello@schmider-report.com

+49 176 / 702 44 313

The Company used Media Relations Publishing/Carsten Schmider from March 19, 2021 to August 25, 2023 intermittently.

The Company announced on December 28, 2023, that it would be using Affiliate Marketing for advertising and marketing services. The Company did not proceed with using Affiliate Marketing.

Quantum remains committed to ensuring transparency and regulatory compliance. The Company will continue to work closely with the BCSC and other regulatory authorities to address outstanding comments and provide updates as necessary.

Forward-Looking Information This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Quantum Battery Metals Corp. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257856

SOURCE: Quantum Battery Metals Corp.