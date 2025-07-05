Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.07.2025 00:42 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

TravelKore: Baja California Sur launches EMBRACE IT: an initiative to support sustainable tourism through its new Tourism Development Strategy

LA PAZ, Mexico, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Government of the State of Baja California Sur will officially implement the EMBRACE IT tax on foreign visitors who stay in the state for more than 24 hours. This measure aims to generate funds to strengthen natural environmental conservation, community development, and local tourism infrastructure.

Government of the state Baja California Sur Logo

The established amount is $470 MXN per person(approx. $25 USD). Payment must be made exclusively online through the Travelkore platform, and travelers must present their proof of payment at the state's entry and exit points.

Mtra. Bertha Montaño Cota, Minister of Finance and Administration, stated:

"Our commitment is to provide an unforgettable tourism experience while protecting our ecosystems and supporting the well-being of local communities. EMBRACE IT is a key tool to achieve this."

This initiative is outlined in Article 129 Bis of the Finance Law of the State of Baja California Sur, as well as Section IV-VII of the General Rules, which specify the Means and Mechanisms to pay the Tax Fee. It will be implemented in collaboration with Tourist Tax México S.A. de C.V. (TTMX), utilizing Travelkore's SaaS technology.

What are the resources intended for?

  • Environmental Protection
  • Infrastructure Improvement
  • Social and Cultural Projects

Key information

  • Start of collection: June 30, 2025
  • Amount: $470 MXN per person (approx. $25 USD)
  • Modality: Digital payment only - https://embrace.bcs.gob.mx/
  • Coverage: All foreign visitors arriving by land and air at Los Cabos (SJD), Cabo San Lucas (CSL), La Paz (LAP), and Loreto (LTO) airports.
  • Responsible for collection: Tourist Tax México, S.A. de C.V. (TTMX)

About TTMX

Tourist Tax México, S.A. de C.V. is a Mexican company that provides technological and administrative solutions for the efficient collection of tourist and traveler taxes through digital payment platforms, as well as offering tourist services at destinations.

About Travelkore

Travelkore is a global technology platform that manages tourist tax payments and ensures regulatory compliance, offering an easy, seamless, and transparent experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724903/TravelKore_Baja_California_Sur_launches_EMBRACE_IT__an_initiativ.jpg

For more information: Public Relations, relaciones.publicas@touristtax.com.mx, TTMX / Travelkore

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baja-california-sur-launches-embrace-it-an-initiative-to-support-sustainable-tourism-through-its-new-tourism-development-strategy-302498358.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
