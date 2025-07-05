Battery X Metals Streamlines Exploration Asset Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 4, 2025 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W)("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that it has voluntarily relinquished four single-cell mining claims (the "Claims") associated with its gold and copper Belanger Project (the "Belanger Project"), located in the Red Lake Mining Division of northwestern Ontario.

The Claims, numbered 593858 through 593861, represent a total area of approximately 81.3 hectares (ha). As a result, the Belanger Project's total area has been reduced from approximately 2,214.9 ha to approximately 2,133.6 ha.

Following the decision to relinquish the Claims, the Belanger Project now comprises 105 contiguous, unpatented single-cell mining claims, covering approximately 2,133.6 ha. This strategic decision reflects the Company's ongoing efforts to optimize its asset portfolio and allocate capital toward higher-potential projects.

The Company applied for and has been granted an extension (the "Extension") of time by the Ontario Ministry of Energy and Mines, relating to exploration work on the Belanger Project. The Company also maintains a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Belanger Project.

The Extension allows the Company additional flexibility to revisit exploration plans for the Belanger Project while it concentrates efforts on its battery metals initiatives as part of its broader strategic focus on building a 360° presence across the battery metals value chain. Under the Extension, the Company now has until April 18, 2026, to complete two years' worth of exploration expenditures on the property, totaling a minimum of $62,698. The original required expenditure of $31,349 was due by April 18, 2025.

The Company is currently undertaking a comprehensive review of its strategic options and budgetary priorities for the Belanger Project. This includes a measured evaluation of the project's long-term potential within the context of its evolving asset portfolio and forward-looking initiatives across the battery materials ecosystem.

Management remains committed to a disciplined, value-oriented approach to capital deployment and is considering strategic pathways for the Belanger Project. The Company will provide further updates as it determines the most appropriate path forward within its overall corporate and battery metals strategy.

