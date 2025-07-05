Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2025) - Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GNG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Maki Petkovski, as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Petkovski will also join the Board of Directors and succeeds J. Paul Sorbara, who will remain as Chairman of the Board having many years of valued tenure with the Company.

Mr. Petkovski is a seasoned geologist and senior executive with over 35 years of international experience in the resource industry, having held key leadership, managerial, and senior technical roles across the Australasian and Middle East North African (MENA) regions. He began his career in the gold sector with Central Norseman Gold Corporation in Western Australia and has since developed extensive expertise in geology, geophysics, and executive management.

Throughout his career, Mr. Petkovski has worked with companies such as BP, Ampolex Ltd, Oil Search Ltd, Petsec Energy Ltd, Nex Metals Explorations Ltd, and Petko Resources Pty Ltd. He has successfully led multidisciplinary teams and played instrumental roles in multiple resource discoveries and the management of exploration and production assets in Egypt, Tunisia, Iraqi Kurdistan, Oman, and Libya, as well as major projects in Australia's Bonaparte, Browse, and Canning Basins and the Northwest Shelf.

"We are excited to welcome Maki as our new CEO," said Mr. Sorbara, the new Chairman of the Board at Golden Goliath. "His deep technical expertise and extensive global leadership experience will be invaluable as we advance our exploration activities, expand our portfolio, and continue building shareholder value."

"I am honoured to join Golden Goliath at this exciting stage in its growth," said Mr. Petkovski. "I look forward to working with the Board, technical team, and stakeholders to capitalize on the Company's assets and execute a strategy for growth and discovery. Today's record gold prices provide significant opportunities to expand and monetize the Company's portfolio."

The Board extends its appreciation to Paul for his many years of service and significant contributions to the Company and looks forward to his continuing input in growing the business.

About Golden Goliath Resources Ltd.

Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., focused on the exploration and development of precious metal properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is actively exploring its projects in Ontario's Red Lake District and other high-potential areas in Canada.

To find out more about Golden Goliath visit our website at www.goldengoliath.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and terms of the private placement, use of proceeds, anticipated work program, required approvals in connection with the work program and the ability to obtain such approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSXV. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257838

SOURCE: Golden Goliath Resources Ltd.