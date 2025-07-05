LNG Energy Group Corp.: LNG Energy Group Informs Material Events

TORONTO, July 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FWB: E26) (the "Company" or "LNG Energy Group") announces that the Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions (FFTCO) continues and that the Company expects to file the Company's annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the CEO and CFO certificates relating to the audited annual financial statements as required by National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the "Required Documents") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, within the timeframe granted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"). Such filings will constitute the Company's application to have the FFCTO revoked. There can be no assurance that the FFCTO will be revoked on the timeline contemplated by the Company.

As part of the strategic review process the Company announced on December 04, 2024, the Company has contemplated with its financial and legal advisors a number of alternatives including financings, corporate reorganization, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, assets spin-offs and/or farm-outs, sale, and other forms of business combination. As part of this process, the Company has decided to terminate the long-term Gas Sales Agreements in place, and it will evaluate natural gas marketing alternatives more in tune with its current sales volumes and present market conditions. Lenders under the Credit Agreement have notified the Company of an event of default under its Credit Agreement, and LNG Energy Group and the lenders are in conversations about the situation. The Company's Colombian branch applied for admittance into the Proceso de Recuperación Empresarial ("PRES") as regulated under the Colombia Law 2437 of 2024, for insolvency protection, which should result in operations optimization and renegotiation of obligations with suppliers and other parties.

LNG Energy Group continues with its initiatives to stabilize natural gas production, optimize costs and enhance its liquidity position. We expect to announce soon the results of this comprehensive strategic review process.

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of natural gas production and exploration assets in Latin America. For more information, please visit www.lngenergygroup.com .

For more information please contact:

Angel Roa, Chief Financial Officer LNG Energy Group Corp.

Website: www.lngenergygroup.com

Email: investor.relations@lngenergygroup.com

Find us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lng-energy-group-inc/

Instagram: @lngenergygroup

X: @LNGEnergyCorp

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains certain forward-looking information that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management of LNG Energy Group with respect to performance, business and future events. Forward-looking information can often be identified by words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which LNG Energy Group operates. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information, readers should not place undue reliance on such information. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the anticipating timing of filing the Required Documents. Forward-looking information is current as of the date it is made and is based on reasonable estimates and assumptions made by us at the relevant time in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. LNG Energy Group does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.