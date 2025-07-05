Anzeige
LiquidLink startet Bitcoin Lightning- und XRP-ILP-Nodes - Aufbau des Rückgrats der tokenisierten Finanzwelt
ACCESS Newswire
05.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
96 Leser
Lion Media Advertising co., Limited: LION MUSIC Global Mobile Data Distribution Platform | Empowering Musicians to Achieve Cross-regional Revenue Growth

WAN CHAI, HONG KONG / ACCESS Newswire / July 5, 2025 / Lion Music, a global digital music service pioneer, announced that its newly upgraded global mobile data distribution platform has been officially launched and is accelerating its promotion to more countries and regions around the world. The company was founded in 2018 and completed registration in Hong Kong in 2024: Lion Media Advertising Co., Limited, marking a key step in its strategic deployment in the Asia-Pacific market.

Lion Music's platform covers more than 150 major music platforms and stores around the world, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Kkbox, Deezer, Pandora, etc. Through streaming, downloading, advertising and direct sales to fans, the platform provides musicians with a global monetization path for their works and ensures their income rights in the digital field.

The platform simplifies the music content distribution process with a "one-stop" service as its core. Musicians only need to complete daily data distribution within the platform, and the subsequent global channel docking, revenue settlement and data tracking are all automatically completed by the platform. In addition, the real-time performance report provided by the platform can accurately present the income performance of musicians on various platforms, helping creators optimize their creative strategies and deepen audience insights.

"We are committed to creating an efficient and transparent digital service ecosystem for musicians." Lion Media officials said, "Since registering in Hong Kong and launching a new platform in 2024, we have further integrated technical resources, expanded our international partner network, and continuously improved our global service capabilities." Lion Music will have the right to place billboards. Global openness: flagship stores, city agents, county-level agents. And actively expand new markets around the world.

According to industry data, the number of global Internet users will reach 5.3 billion in 2023, and the digital music market will maintain rapid growth.

Lion Music is a platform born based on this concept. It generates revenue through music distribution, and the specific operation is as follows: Users play music through the Lion Music platform, generating music playback volume. The mobile data traffic generated during the playback process is purchased by users and used for music playback. Lion Music conducts intelligent analysis and precise distribution of these data traffic. Music content is efficiently pushed to major streaming platforms, resulting in higher playback volume and advertising revenue. All traffic is eventually converted into actual revenue, and part of the return is shared with users. This also highlights the value of mobile data distribution in the music industry.

Lion Music uses the mobile data traffic generated by music playback behavior to build a new business model. It not only improves the dissemination efficiency of music content, but also allows users to participate in the value flow of data, achieving a win-win situation.

Consolidate its innovative advantages in the field of digital music services and inject new momentum into the global development of the music industry.

Website: www.lion-r.com
Contact number: +852 (0) 5378-5444
Email: Lion@official-email.com

For more features or experience of the Lion Music platform, please visit the official website lion-r.com.

SOURCE: Lion Media Advertising co., Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lion-music-global-mobile-data-distribution-platform-%7c-empowering-1045950

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
