Celligence / Angel Ai: AI and Crypto's Defining Moment: Tech Titans Meet Lawmakers in DC for the Breakthrough Exchange That Will Define the Agenda for Crypto Week

On July 8, 2025, the nation's top policymakers, technologists, and financial innovators will convene at the National Press Club for the U.S. Strategy for AI & Crypto (USSAIC) Congressional Exchange, a landmark event designed to shape the future of digital assets and artificial intelligence policy in the United States.

WASHINGTON, D.C., 3683 / ACCESS Newswire / July 5, 2025 / USSAIC is hosted by the Texas Blockchain Council AI Innovation Association. The conference will feature keynotes from law and policy makers that are actively defining the path forward. Additionally, USSAIC will have speakers from Lockheed Martin, the Bitcoin Policy Institute, and the Blockchain Association, as the event brings together leaders from both the public and private sectors to discuss regulatory clarity, innovation frameworks, and national competitiveness in emerging technologies.

The U.S. Strategy for AI & Crypto (USSAIC) Congressional Exchange



Among the highlights will be a keynote interview with entrepreneur and Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who will discuss the need for a "pro-innovation, anti-surveillance" approach to digital asset regulation.

The USSAIC event arrives just days before the U.S. House of Representatives officially designates the week of July 14 as "Crypto Week", during which lawmakers will consider three major bills:

The CLARITY Act , establishing a clear regulatory framework for digital assets

The GENIUS Act , focused on stablecoin oversight and innovation

The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, aimed at blocking the creation of a U.S. central bank digital currency

According to House Financial Services Committee leadership, these bills represent a coordinated effort to position the United States as the global leader in digital finance while safeguarding consumer privacy and market freedom.

"This is the most consequential week for crypto policy in U.S. history," said Lee Bratcher, President of the Texas Blockchain Council. "The USSAIC Exchange was designed to catalyze bipartisan collaboration, and we're proud to see that vision materialize in Congress." Pavan Agarwal, the Founder of AngelAi (see AngelAi.com) added "The convergence of AI and crypto demands thoughtful legislation so that innovation and decentralization fuel a competitive marketplace. We're encouraged by the House's commitment to clarity and innovation."

About USSAIC

The U.S. Strategy for AI & Crypto (USSAIC) Congressional Exchange is an annual policy summit that brings together lawmakers, regulators, and industry leaders to shape the future of emerging technologies. Learn more at USSAIC.com. Learn more about the visionaries who have conceived and produced this at texasblockchaincouncil.org, InnovationConnect.Ai. Learn more about the conference visionaries at AngelAi.com, and SWFI.com

About AngelAi

AngelAi developed by Celligence International, LLC, is one of the fastest-growing fin-tech and AI companies and more information can be found at www.AngelAi.com.

SOURCE: Celligence / Angel Ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/ai-and-cryptos-defining-moment-tech-titans-meet-lawmakers-in-dc-for-t-1045963