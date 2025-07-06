Skagit Valley, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2025) - As football season kicks off and front porches across the country get their seasonal makeover, Bay Baby Produce is proud to announce the launch of its newest creation: a limited-edition football-themed ornamental pumpkin, designed to bring festive spirit and fall charm straight to fans' front doors.





Known for its whimsical, custom-painted pumpkins and high-quality ornamental varieties, Bay Baby Produce has long been a favorite among home decorators, retailers, and pumpkin lovers alike. This new design adds a playful twist to fall porch décor, combining two autumn essentials-pumpkins and football-into one eye-catching product.

"Our customers love to decorate with pumpkins that stand out and make a statement," says the Bay Baby Produce team. "This year, we wanted to give football fans something to celebrate beyond the game. These custom pumpkins add a touch of team spirit and seasonal fun to porches, patios, and tailgates."

In addition to this festive newcomer, Bay Baby Produce offers a wide variety of painted and ornamental pumpkins, from classic whites and vibrant oranges to unique bumpy textures and miniatures. All products are grown and crafted with care in the Pacific Northwest, with sustainability and creativity at the heart of every design.

The football pumpkin is a limited seasonal release, available for pre-order on the Bay Baby Produce website. Customers are encouraged to shop early, as demand for themed pumpkins tends to spike quickly once cooler weather arrives and decorating season begins.

Bay Baby Produce's launch of the football-themed pumpkin continues its mission of turning traditional harvest décor into artful, joy-filled pieces for homes across the country. With fall just around the corner, there's never been a better time to celebrate the season-with a pumpkin that scores big on style.

To explore the full range of ornamental and painted pumpkins, visit www.baybabyproduce.com.

About Bay Baby Produce:

Bay Baby Produce, located in the Skagit River Delta of Washington's Pacific Northwest, brings creativity and sustainability to farming. Specializing in custom-painted decorative pumpkins, organic winter squash, and unique ornamentals, they craft products that celebrate quality and charm. Committed to sustainable practices and preserving the Skagit Valley's rich agricultural heritage, Bay Baby Produce delivers farm-fresh, beautifully curated offerings from seed to doorstep.

