MMJ International Holdings: DEA Cannabis Poisoned, Zero Oversight-Massachusetts Lab Scandal: A Case Study in DEA's Regulatory Collapse

The DEA's mission statement is a sham under Thomas Prevoznik's watch. Americans are being poisoned by untested state cannabis operators while terminal patients are denied potential cures.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2025 / The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) exists to "prevent, detect, and investigate the diversion of controlled substances while ensuring an adequate and uninterrupted supply for legitimate medical, commercial, and scientific needs". Yet under the leadership of Deputy Administrator Thomas Prevoznik, the DEA's Diversion Control Division has catastrophically failed this mission. Instead of protecting public health, the agency has allowed contaminated cannabis to flood state markets-poisoning consumers-while simultaneously blocking federally compliant pharmaceutical research that could save lives. This is not just bureaucratic incompetence; it is systemic negligence bordering on malpractice.

1. DEA's Mission Failure: Poisoned Cannabis, Zero Oversight

The Massachusetts Scandal: A Case Study in Regulatory Collapse

In Massachusetts, Assured Testing Laboratories-a facility responsible for testing 25% of the state's cannabis-was caught falsifying safety reports, concealing contamination, and approving products that should have failed for yeast, mold, and microbial toxins. Thousands of tainted products reached consumers, yet the DEA:

Took no enforcement action

Issued no national recall

Failed to intervene despite its mandate to prevent diversion and ensure safety.

This is not an isolated incident. Across the U.S., unregulated cannabis markets operate like the "Wild West"-with no federal quality control, no uniform safety standards, and no accountability. The DEA, under Prevoznik, has abdicated its duty, leaving Americans exposed to dangerous products while offering no recourse.

2. Blocking Medical Breakthroughs: The DEA's War on Science

While turning a blind eye to contaminated street cannabis, the DEA has actively obstructed federally approved pharmaceutical research. MMJ BioPharma, a company developing cannabis-based treatments for Huntington's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis, has faced seven years of bureaucratic sabotage despite:

Holding FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) approvals

Securing Orphan Drug Designation for Huntington's therapy

Passing DEA security inspections.

Yet, Prevoznik's division refuses to grant MMJ a bulk manufacturing license, citing a retroactive "Bona Fide Supply Agreement" (BFSA) requirement that creates an impossible Catch-22:

No supplier will sign a contract without DEA approval.

DEA won't approve without a signed contract.

This obstruction is not just regulatory failure-it's deliberate stonewalling. As MMJ's legal filings reveal, DEA Administrative Law Judges (ALJs) operate in a structurally biased system, where registrants win only 20-25% of cases, and the DEA overturns nearly all pro-registrant rulings.

3. The Human Cost: Patients Suffer While Illicit Markets Thrive

The DEA's hypocrisy is staggering:

Patients with epilepsy, cancer, and neurological disorders are denied access to standardized, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis 112.

Meanwhile, unregulated THC products-laced with pesticides, mold, and heavy metals-flood the market, making consumers sick 15.

Prevoznik's DEA has created the worst of both worlds:

No protection for consumers from tainted products.

No pathway for research into life-saving medicines.

4. Time for Accountability: Fire Prevoznik, Overhaul the DEA

The solution is clear:

Remove Thomas Prevoznik for gross negligence and regulatory malpractice. Transfer cannabis oversight to the FDA/NIH, where science-not stigma-guides policy. Investigate DEA's Diversion Control Division for systemic bias and corruption.

As MMJ BioPharma CEO Duane Boise stated:

"The DEA's Diversion Control Division, under Prevoznik's leadership, has failed to protect the public, failed to uphold science, and failed to meet even the most basic standards of competence."

Fire Thomas Prevoznik: A Call to Action

The DEA's mission statement is a sham under Prevoznik's watch. Americans are being poisoned by untested cannabis while terminal patients are denied potential cures. Congress must intervene, the courts must act, and the public must demand accountability.

Enough is enough. It's time to end the DEA's obstructionism and put public health over bureaucracy.

MMJ is Represented by Attorney Megan Sheahan and Associates

