The Juice Plus+ Company: JUICE PLUS LAUNCHES SUPERFOOD POWDER: A POWERHOUSE OF PLANT-BASED NUTRITION IN EVERY SIP

Rated as having a 'Superior Taste'* with scientifically proven nutrients, and a rainbow of plant powders from 30 different fruits, vegetables, and berries in one drink.

LONDON, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Juice Plus today launches its all-new Superfood Powder, a supplement drink mix with the goodness from 30 different fruits, vegetables and berries, plus powerful benefits from plant-based vitamins. Superfood Powder is an innovative blend providing easy plant-based nutrition, making it an essential addition to any health-conscious lifestyle, in a convenient stick pack for on-the-go usage. With over three decades of clinical research, the Juice Plus brand is committed to delivering products that make nutrition accessible.

Superfood Powder is a delicious blend designed to support the immune system[1], oxidative stress protection[2], skin health[3], dental health[4] and more. A vibrant fusion of greens, reds and purples - enhanced with plant-based vitamins and phytonutrients. Each pre-portioned stick pack boasts an unmatched taste* while ensuring maximum convenience, allowing busy individuals to get a delicious daily dose of plant-based nutrition anytime. Simply mix with 300ml of water , stir well and drink!

Key Benefits of Superfood Powder:

Delivers multiple health benefits including positively impacting the immune system [1] , oxidative stress protection [2] , skin health [3] , dental health [4] and more.

, oxidative stress protection , skin health , dental health and more. Made from 30 different types of Fruits, Vegetables, and Berries plus plant-based vitamins

Naturally delicious with no added sugar, synthetic sweeteners, colours and flavourings and only 25 calories per serving.

Convenient & Travel-Friendly Stick Packs

Vegan, Gluten-Free, and made without GMO ingredients

Key ingredients include: Acerola cherry extract, Apple, Artichoke, Beet, Bilberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, Blackcurrant, Broccoli, Cabbage, Carrot, Cocoa, Concord Grape, Cranberry, Date, Elderberry, Garlic, Kale, Lemon Peel Extract, Mango, Orange, Parsley, Peach, Pineapple, Pomegranate, Prune, Raspberry, Ginger, Spinach and Tomato. Plus, Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Lutein and Lycopene.

Jamie-Lee Evans, Regional Director Northern Europe, Juice Plus said, "Leveraging our 30-year heritage of creating award-winning products, we set out to deliver a great-tasting, science backed Superfood Powder with proven benefits that simplify wellness. With its unique blend of whole food-based powders, plant-derived vitamins, and a delicious flavour, Superfood Powder is a daily ritual for supporting optimal health."

Dr. Manfred Lamprecht, Executive Director, Juice Plus Scientific Institute said, "Since 1995, Juice Plus has invested in 33 human clinical studies, producing 48 published scientific papers. This research demonstrates that key nutrients in Superfood Powders's core blend are bioavailable - proven to reach the bloodstream where they can make an impact."

Superfood Powder is available starting 7th July on www.juiceplus.com .

30 servings, one-time shipment: £104 for 30 sticks

30 servings, monthly subscription: £93 for 30 sticks

120 servings, one-time shipment: £338 for 120 sticks

120 servings, 4-month subscription: £304 for 120 sticks or split the cost over 4 months at £76 per month plus installment fee (£2 per month)

Enjoy the Superfood Powders as part of a balanced, varied diet and healthy lifestyle.

About Juice Plus

Juice Plus is a global leader in plant-based nutrition, dedicated to making whole-food-based wellness accessible and convenient. With over 30 years of experience and 33 human clinical studies resulting in 48 published scientific papers, the brand continues to innovate with science-backed products that support a healthier lifestyle.

Notes to editors:

Media product samples available upon request.

[1] Vitamins A, C and folic acid contribute to the normal function of the immune system

[2] Vitamins C and E contribute to the protection of cells from oxidative stress

[3] Vitamin A contributes to the maintenance of normal skin

[4] Vitamin C contributes to normal collagen formation for the normal function of teeth and gums

*In a 2024 blind study, 132 paid US participants tested Superfood Powder and two leading green powders brands within their own distribution channel, and rated their expectations in key areas such as taste, texture, and appearance. 80% rated Superfood Powder as meeting or exceeding expectations, while only 57% and 39% for the other two brands. Results reflect the opinions of this specific group.

