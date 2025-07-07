Liberty Supports Property Investors with Free-Thinking Solutions

With Australian investor activity on the rise, Liberty offers investment home loans to help borrowers realise their property potential.

MELBOURNE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2025 / New data from PropTrack reveals a steady increase in new loans for investors across Australia over the past 18 months.

As investor activity grows, leading lender Liberty says flexible investment home loans could help borrowers capitalise on current market opportunities.

Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto, says those looking to start or grow their property portfolio could benefit from the non-bank's free-thinking solutions.

"For borrowers on their property journey, an investment home loan could be a smart move to help enter the market, build equity and generate rental income," says Ms Pantarotto. Liberty offers flexible property investment solutions to support a variety of customers, including those new to the lending process.

"From first-time buyers to seasoned investors, our investment home loans are designed to help borrowers achieve their property goals," says Ms Pantarotto.

With a proud history of supporting customers to access free-thinking home loan options, Liberty strives to provide solutions tailored to the needs of each individual customer.

Unlike traditional lenders, Liberty takes a holistic approach to lending, combining risk-based assessment with personalised service to support more customers.

"We understand no two borrowers are the same, which is why we look beyond just the numbers to assess a customer's financial circumstances," says Ms Pantarotto.

"Whether a borrower is self-employed or working with a smaller deposit, we have flexible solutions to help keep their investment property plans moving forward," says Ms Pantarotto.

Liberty offers free-thinking options including low doc and low deposit investment home loans to support borrowers to unlock their property potential.

Beyond investment loans, Liberty has solutions across owner-occupied home loans, as well as personal, car, business, commercial and SMSF loans.

With close to 30 years of experience, Liberty continues to help more people say 'yes' to their plans.

"We have proudly supported over 900,000 customers with our free-thinking solutions and remain committed to helping more people get and stay financial," says Ms Pantarotto.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

