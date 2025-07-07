







HONG KONG, July 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Huatai Foundation, initiated by Huatai Securities, supported the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the Nature-based Solutions (NbS) Asian Hub, China's Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), and the College of Architecture and Landscape at Peking University in hosting the NbS Summer School from June 23 to July 2. This initiative aimed to promote global NbS standards and Chinese practices to professionals in the field of ecological protection and restoration worldwide. It fostered cross-departmental and interdisciplinary exchanges of best practices in nature-based solutions, encouraging the use of NbS to address global challenges such as climate change, water scarcity, urbanisation, and food security. It also highlighted China's leadership in international ecological conservation cooperation.Since 2022, as the host country of the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP 15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, China has been instrumental in advancing the ambitious yet pragmatic "Kunming-Montreal Framework." The focus now lies on ensuring the full implementation of this framework and further contributing to global biodiversity conservation. Nature-based Solutions (NbS), as an innovative approach, have garnered increasing international attention and recognition. The NbS Summer School kicked off in Shanghai on June 23, with participants from 18 countries, including government departments, research institutes, universities, enterprises, international organisations, and non-governmental organisations. During the 10-day program, participants engaged in discussions on core theories, cutting-edge technologies, innovative financing, and local applications of NbS. Field visits to Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Anhui were also arranged.On the first day of the summer school, the Huatai Foundation presented its "One Commonwealth Heart of Huatai One Yangtze River" ecological protection public welfare project. Over the past seven years, the project has supported scientific research, community conservation initiatives, youth environmental education, and the development of young talents in sustainable development. It has mobilised broader social forces to mainstream biodiversity conservation and used ESG as a link to guide listed companies and financial enterprises in taking conservation actions and promoting green transformation.The opening ceremony of the NbS Summer School was held in Shanghai, attended by Sun Shuxian, Vice Minister of Natural Resources and Head of the State Oceanic Administration; Stewart Maginnis, Deputy Director General at IUCN; Li Yunqing, Deputy Head of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration; relevant leaders from Yangpu District of Shanghai; and a student representative.Stewart Maginnis, Deputy Director General at IUCN, delivered a lecture introducing NbS to the participants.The NbS Summer School marks the first international environmental talent training and exchange project supported by the Huatai Foundation. Building on its long-standing efforts through initiatives such as "One Yangtze River" University Student Environmental Activity Funding Programme, "One Yangtze River" Youth Activist Support Programme, and the "One Yangtze River" Sustainable Development Talent Training Project, the foundation has provided targeted support in terms of funding, resources, and capacity building for the growth of young talents at various stages in the field of sustainable development.Building on the NbS Summer School, the foundation will continue to create platforms for environmental talent exchange and growth, both domestically and internationally. It aims to nurture young environmental leaders with a global perspective and practical local skills while seeking to gather global insights to develop innovative solutions to environmental challenges. Additionally, it showcases the diverse efforts of Chinese society in balancing ecological conservation with socio-economic development and supports China's collaboration with the international community in promoting ecological civilisation.About Huatai SecuritiesIncorporated in April 1991, Huatai Securities is a leading technology-driven securities group in China, with a highly collaborative business model, a cutting-edge digital platform and an extensive and engaging customer base. It provides comprehensive financial services to individual and institutional clients, including wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading, investment management, among others, with a substantial international presence.