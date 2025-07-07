Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - U.S. Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU) ("USCM" or the "Company") is pleased to to announce that it has completed its acquisition of a 100% interest in the Clayton Ridge Lithium Project (the "Project"), located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. The acquisition follows the successful fulfillment of all terms outlined in an existing option agreement with the vendor. The Project remains subject to a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) with an option to purchase 1% of the GORR for USD$1 million (for additional information relating to transaction terms see Company's press release - access here).

The Project is strategically located in a hanging basin over the Clayton Valley, approximately 20 kilometers west of Tonopah, Nevada - a region known for hosting several advanced-stage lithium claystone deposits. The Project is characterized by sequences of Miocene-aged lacustrine sediments. These units are known to host lithium-bearing claystones similar to those being developed at nearby projects, including American Lithium's TLC Project and Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass.

Historical and recent exploration activities at the Project have confirmed the presence of lithium-rich claystone over significant surface exposures, with previous drilling returning broad intervals of lithium mineralization. Mineralization is hosted within illite- and smectite-rich volcanic ash-derived clays, with geological drilling, mapping and sampling supporting the potential for lateral extension, particularly toward the east (for additional technical information see Company's press release - access here).

"Although lithium markets have faced near-term price pressures, we continue to see long-term structural demand for domestic lithium supply," stated Darren Collins, CEO of USCM. "With advanced projects like Thacker Pass and American Lithium's TLC Project helping de-risk claystone lithium assets in the United States, we believe Clayton Ridge is well-positioned as part of a broader national strategy to establish secure and scalable lithium supply from clay-based deposits."

Cautionary Note: The comparable information about other projects was obtained from public sources and has not been verified by the Company. Comparable means information that compares an issuer or project to other issuers or projects. The comparables are considered to be an appropriate basis for comparison with the Company based on their industry, commodity mix, jurisdiction, and additional criteria. The comparable projects face different risks from those applicable to the Project. Relevant material concerning any adjacent or comparable properties included in this press release is limited to information publicly disclosed by the owner or operator for such adjacent or comparable property. The Company cautions that past production, mineral reserves, resources or occurrences on adjacent or comparable properties are not indicative of the mineralization on the Company's properties. Readers are cautioned that the past performance of comparables is not indicative of future performance and that the performance of the Company may be materially different from the comparable projects. You should not place undue reliance on the comparable information provided in this press release.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been verified and approved by Robert J. Johansing, BSC. geology, MSc economic geology, who is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Johansing is a consultant of the Company.

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals and rare earth elements, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Pursuant to investments and option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's projects include the Long Canyon Uranium and Vanadium Property in Idaho, the Sheep Creek located in Montana, the McDermitt Lithium Property in Nevada, the Clayton Ridge Lithium Property located in Nevada, and the Haynes Cobalt Property located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the US. USCM intends to explore and develop critical metals and rare earth assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of US interests.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" with respect to USCM within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause USCM's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, the exploration plans and expected exploration and drilling results at the Project, results of operations, the expectation that the Project stands to benefit from the political shift to deglobalize and secure domestic sources of supply in the United States and the expected financial performance of the Company.

Although USCM believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature, forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the timing of such approvals; that USCM maintains good relationships with the communities in which it operates or proposes to operate; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; USCM's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of USCM to implement its business strategies; competition; the risk that any of the assumptions prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work; risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that results will not be consistent with USCM's expectations; as well as other assumptions, risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to USCM, including as set forth in the USCM's public disclosure documents filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of USCM as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While USCM may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

