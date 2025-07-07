Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Surfen Sie die heißeste Edelmetall-Welle des Jahrzehnts! Dieses TOP-Unternehmen zündet nächste Wachstumsstufe!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C8FL | ISIN: AEE000301011 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
EMAAR PROPERTIES PJSC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMAAR PROPERTIES PJSC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.07.2025 07:06 Uhr
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

U by Emaar Expands Internationally to Türkiye with the Addition of Address Istanbul

DUBAI, UAE, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U by Emaar, the distinguished lifestyle loyalty programme of Emaar, proudly announces its continued international expansion with the inclusion of Address Istanbul in Türkiye. This move further strengthens the programme's global footprint, bringing its signature blend of luxurious experiences and member-exclusive benefits to one of the world's most dynamic and culturally rich cities.

Address Istanbul

A Global Milestone in Premium Lifestyle Loyalty
Since its inception, U by Emaar has elevated the loyalty landscape by offering seamless integration of hospitality, dining, wellness, entertainment, and shopping benefits across the Emaar portfolio. The expansion to Istanbul marks a new chapter in the programme's evolution, enabling members to enjoy and redeem rewards beyond the UAE and GCC, in a destination celebrated for its rich heritage, cosmopolitan spirit, and strategic location bridging East and West.

Unlocking Exclusive Experiences in the Heart of Istanbul
Address Istanbul, nestled in the vibrant district of Emaar Square, offers an elegant fusion of modern sophistication and cultural charm. U by Emaar members can now unlock exclusive privileges at this luxurious urban retreat - ranging from rewards on stays and dining to wellness indulgences. With its refined interiors, world-class amenities, and panoramic city views, Address Istanbul sets a new benchmark for hospitality in Türkiye.

Strengthening Member Value Across Borders
U by Emaar's expansion into Istanbul reflects its commitment to offering members unmatched flexibility and value, wherever they choose to travel. Whether visiting for business or leisure, members can now earn and redeem UPoints while experiencing the hospitality excellence that defines Address Hotels + Resorts. This addition empowers members to extend the value of their loyalty to a cultural and lifestyle hub bridging continents..

A Testament to U by Emaar's Global Growth Strategy
With an unwavering focus on quality, personalisation, and customer satisfaction, U by Emaar continues to grow its presence in key global markets. Following successful launches in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, the inclusion of Address Istanbul highlights the programme's ambition to become the premier lifestyle loyalty choice for discerning travellers across the region and beyond.

Emaar Hospitality Group spokesperson, commented, "The introduction of U by Emaar at Address Istanbul reflects our vision of creating meaningful connections through exceptional experiences across borders. Istanbul is a city of timeless beauty and global significance, and we are proud to extend our loyalty offerings to this inspiring destination. This is just the beginning of a broader journey toward international enrichment for our members."

Welcoming the World to Istanbul through U by Emaar
U by Emaar invites its global community of members to experience the unique blend of tradition and innovation that defines Istanbul. From gourmet cuisine and bespoke wellness, every stay at Address Istanbul becomes a journey of elevated moments-rewarded every step of the way.

To learn more about U by Emaar and the exclusive benefits available at Address Istanbul, please visit www.ubyemaar.com.

About U by Emaar

U by Emaar is a premium lifestyle loyalty programme that rewards members for enjoying the things they love across Emaar's world-class portfolio. With benefits spanning hospitality, dining, wellness, retail, and entertainment, the programme is designed to create memorable, personalised experiences. Members earn and redeem UPoints while unlocking exclusive offers and privileges tailored to their lifestyle.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721987/U_by_Emaar_Istanbul.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/u-by-emaar-expands-internationally-to-turkiye-with-the-addition-of-address-istanbul-302498239.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.