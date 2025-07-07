Eleway adds new senior advisor from Egon Zehnder

Zurich, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eleway, the board and executive search firm specializing in the asset management industry-with offices in Zurich, Frankfurt, and London-is proud to be partnering with Arnaud Tesson. A recognized expert in the field, Tesson led Egon Zehnder's U.S. Asset Management Practice for the past 15 years. He will work with Eleway to build and expand its Board Advisory Leadership practice.

«As part of Eleway's ongoing evolution, we are very pleased to work alongside Arnaud Tesson as he helps shape the development of the Board Advisory practice, tailored to the specific needs of the Asset Management sector», explains Christian Haas, Managing Partner at Eleway.

A recognized expert in organizational leadership, Arnaud Tesson advises companies on governance and executive talent assessment. His work centers on building high-performing teams and boards, designing bespoke solutions that foster performance, transparency, and sustainable growth.

Previously, Arnaud Tesson led Egon Zehnder's U.S. Asset Management Practice and was an active member of the firm's Board Advisory Practice. In that capacity, he guided clients through CEO succession, board recruitment, and board effectiveness initiatives.

Arnaud Tesson holds degrees in Business Administration from Paris Dauphine University and in Economy and Finance from the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po). He also earned an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College.

Beyond his professional achievements, Arnaud is passionate about environmental preservation and serves on the Board of Ambassadors of the New England Aquarium.

«Arnaud's unique blend of industry knowledge, leadership insight, and global perspective is invaluable as we continue shaping Eleway's next chapter», concludes Christian Haas. «I am more than thrilled to work alongside him to support our clients' evolving needs.»

About Eleway

Eleway is a senior leadership advisory firm dedicated to the asset management industry. With offices in Zurich, Frankfurt, and London, the firm supports clients across the full human capital lifecycle-offering solutions in board- and executive search, team development, and the cultivation of organizational and corporate culture. Eleway partners with clients to build resilient, high-performing organizations and boards.

Eleway was founded in 2021 through the merger of two executive search firms in the asset management industry: Haas Associates and Volkmann & Cie. This combination allows the firm to serve its clients' regional and functional needs even more effectively. The name 'Eleway' is derived from the words 'elevate' and 'way'-reflecting the firm's mission to elevate its clients through proactive advisory and deep industry expertise.

More information

Christian Haas, Managing Partner | eleway GmbH

Zurich • London • Frankfurt • St. Moritz

Kämbelgasse 4, CH-8001 Zurich, Switzerland

T +41 (0) 44 361 11 33 | M +41 (0) 79 261 78 27

christian@eleway.com | www.eleway.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724916/Arnaud_Tesson_Foto.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724915/Eleway_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eleway-adds-new-senior-advisor-from-egon-zehnder-302498381.html