The U. S. company held the first test deployment of its solar arrays designed to power solar-electric propulsion systems for the Gateway space station. From pv magazine USA Jacksonville, Florida-based Redwire Corporation announced it completed the first deployment test of its roll-out solar arrays (ROSA) for the lunar Gateway space station. Redwire said the 60 kW ROSAs are its most powerful yet. The arrays are engineered to power solar electric propulsion systems for Gateway, a small space station that will be the first station in lunar orbit. The NASA-led mission is expected to launch in 2027 ...

