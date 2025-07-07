Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET):

In June 2025, LeShuttle Freight carried 93,726 trucks, down 4% compared to June 2024. Since 1 January, close to 600,000 trucks have crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles.

LeShuttle carried 215,751 passenger vehicles in June, down 1% compared to June 2024. Close to 1,000,000 passenger vehicles have been transported since 1 January.

June 25 June 24 Change Jan-June 2025 Jan-June 2024 Change Truck Shuttles Trucks 93,726 97,501 -4% 591,746 601,710 -2% Passenger Shuttles Passenger vehicles* 215,751 216,772 -1% 985,847 967,962 +2% * Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

The July traffic figures will be published on Thursday 7 August 2025 before the market opens.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 518 million people and more than 106 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern. https://www.getlinkgroup.com

