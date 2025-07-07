National Plants@Work Week - Wish you were here ...

LONDON, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The traditional theme for an old fashioned postcard was 'Wish you were here…' so it is very apt for this year's National Plants@Work Week theme.

The campaign's focal image - a desk on a riverbank surrounded by lush greenery - brings this theme to life, blending the idea of an inviting work environment with an idyllic, unexpected setting.

This workspace, the inspiration of plants@work Ambassador Ian Drummond, was brought to life by him with help from committee members Stephen Dieppe, MD of phs Greenleaf, Craig Edser, Regional Manager of Nurture Landscapes Ltd and Shirley Smith, Director of Botanica Nurseries.

"The 'Wish You Were Here …' campaign is inspired by the classic holiday postcard," explained Ian. "Inviting us to celebrate the role of plants in interior spaces by showcasing environments people genuinely want to be in."

The team also commented about the reality of the set up.

"At its heart, it's about the emotional and practical impact of greenery in the workplace," added Stephen. "Being surrounded by plants is more than just beautiful - it supports wellbeing and productivity."

Craig agreed: "This campaign taps into nostalgia and wellbeing. That familiar phrase makes you smile, but the real message is powerful - nature belongs indoors too."

Shirley concluded: "It's a light-hearted idea with a serious purpose. Adding plants to your workspace really does improve the way we live and work."

Wish you were here of course is very apt for such a green oasis to work in. Adding plants to your work space certainly makes it more appealing aesthetically and makes it much less austere.

The many benefits of filling your workspace with plants is well-known. For those who need a reminder:

Plants

improve the efficiency of the workplace

reduce absenteeism by reducing the effects of "Sick Building Syndrome"

improve the quality of air and the environment in general

improve productivity and creativity

reduce noise levels

lower stress levels

conserve energy by creating a micro-climate

give structure to an office space and help to guide people around the space

just one plant can make a difference

National Plants@Work Week takes place annually during July to remind everyone of the importance and benefits of plants in our working spaces.

For 2025 Campaign please use PlantsAtWorkWeek WishYouWereHere

Website: www.plantsatwork.org.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724975/Plants_at_Work.jpg

