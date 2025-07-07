Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
Tradegate
07.07.25 | 08:06
19,645 Euro
+0,69 % +0,135
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKANSKA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKANSKA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,84519,87009:36
19,84519,86009:36
PR Newswire
07.07.2025 08:24 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Skanska builds Long Bridge North in Washington D.C., USA, for USD 658M, about SEK 6.7 billion

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with FlatironDragados, signed a contract with Virginia Passenger Rail Authority for the Long Bridge North project in Washington D.C., USA. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 658M, about SEK 6.7 billion, in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2025.

The approximately 1.6-kilometer (approximately one-mile) rail link will replace the current two-track system and enhance the busy rail corridor from East Potomac Park to Washington, D.C.'s L'Enfant Interlocking with a series of linked, four-track modern rail bridges and replacing the aging two track system. The project's refurbished eastern tracks - which currently serve freight and passenger traffic - will primarily serve CSX Transportation, Inc. (CSXT) freight rail. The newly built western tracks will cater mainly to passenger services provided by Amtrak and Virginia Railway Express (VRE).

Construction work will commence in July 2025 with expected completion in December 2030.

For further information please contact:
Maritza Ferreira, Vice President Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492-2003
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-long-bridge-north-in-washington-d-c--usa--for-usd-658m--about-sek-6-7-billion,c4203856

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4203856/3571299.pdf

20250707 US Long Bridge North

https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image---long-bridge-north,c3454846

Image - Long Bridge North

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-builds-long-bridge-north-in-washington-dc-usa-for-usd-658m-about-sek-6-7-billion-302498640.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.