Pony.ai and Dubai RTA Co-Reveal Robotaxi Introduction, Marking Accelerated Collaboration Towards Dubai's Smart City Vision

DUBAI, UAE, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 4, Pony.ai, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) held a reveal ceremony of Pony.ai's Robotaxi in Dubai, cementing their partnership to advance Level (L4) autonomous mobility solutions. His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority, and Dr. Leo Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Pony.ai, attended the ceremony.

Building on the collaboration announced earlier this year, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to integrating cutting-edge self-driving technology into Dubai's multi-modal transportation framework. The strengthened alliance focuses on enhancing urban mobility efficiency, reducing traffic congestion, and establishing sustainable transportation models aligned with Dubai's vision to transform 25% of all journeys in the city into autonomous trips by 2030.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer expressed his satisfaction with the signing of the MoU with Pony.ai, emphasising that the partnership would support Dubai's ongoing efforts to adopt autonomous mobility solutions and reinforce its global leadership in future mobility. He also expressed appreciation for the company's decision to choose Dubai as its global platform for expanding operations beyond China.

Pony.ai CFO Dr. Leo Wang highlighted the regional significance of the partnership: "The collaboration with Dubai RTA exemplifies our commitment to deploying Level 4 autonomous technology in strategic global markets. By aligning our technological capabilities with RTA's visionary leadership, we're establishing foundational standards for intelligent transportation ecosystems across the MENA region."

Shaping the Future of Mobility

Under the agreement, the collaboration will introduce Pony.ai's autonomous driving technology through a multi-phase roll-out. Initial supervised robotaxi trials are set to launch in 2025.

Al Tayer added: "RTA's continued expansion of partnerships with leading global companies in the field of autonomous mobility marks a key step towards achieving the Dubai Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25% of all trips in Dubai into autonomous journeys across various modes of transport by 2030. It underscores RTA's commitment to working closely with global technology leaders to advance the future of smart, efficient, and sustainable mobility."

"The operation of autonomous taxis contributes to the integration of transport systems by facilitating the movement of public transport users and improving access to their final destinations in line with the first and last-mile strategy. Operating autonomous taxis will enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors in Dubai, improve road safety, and offer greater convenience in daily mobility across the emirate."

"Autonomous mobility has become a present reality. Leading global companies are accelerating the development of technologies and software that power autonomous vehicles, while governments-through the relevant licensing and regulatory authorities-are working to provide the necessary infrastructure and establish the legislative and regulatory frameworks required to enable their operation."

Advancing Autonomous Mobility Everywhere

2025 marks a pivotal year for Pony.ai, as the company started mass production and deployment of its seventh-generation robotaxi technology unveiled in April during Shanghai Auto Show. The latest stack features 100% automotive-grade components with significant cost-efficiency improvement and cross-platform adaptability, and has withstood rigorous testing in extreme temperature fluctuations, including the high-temperature extremes and desert environment, to ensure safe navigation in local conditions.

The company already operated a fleet of approximately 300 robotaxi vehicles in all of the four tier-1 Chinese megacities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen) and its fleet size is on track to reach 1,000 by the end of this year. Its robotaxi services cover high-complexity scenarios such as high-speed rail stations, airports, and densely populated urban commercial areas.

Having accumulated extensive robotaxi operational experiences, Pony.ai is committed to further broadening access to autonomous mobility for riders worldwide by extending collaboration with partners across the globe. It has secured robotaxi permits in four major markets, including the United States, China, South Korea, and Luxembourg. The company announced a strategic partnership with global ride-hailing giant Uber in May. It has started on-road testing in the community of Lenningen in Luxembourg by working closely with Emile Weber, the country's premier mobility solutions provider. In Asia, Pony.ai is looking to introduce robotaxis in Singapore by starting trials in collaboration with ComfortDelGro, a leading multi-modal transport operator headquartered in Singapore. And in the first quarter this year, Pony.ai started road testing in the heart of Seoul's CBD, Gangnam District, in South Korea.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2725430/His_Excellency_Mattar_Al_Tayer_Director_General_Chairman_Board_Executive.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ponyai-and-dubai-rta-co-reveal-robotaxi-introduction-marking-accelerated-collaboration-towards-dubais-smart-city-vision-302498648.html