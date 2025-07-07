Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTCQB: ARLSF) (FSE: 94Y0) ("Argo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 16, 2025, it will change its name to Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. effective July 8, 2025. The Company's trading symbols will remain unchanged.

The new CUSIP will be 04021P101 and the new ISIN number will be CA04021P1018, under the new name of the Company.

The common shares of the Company are expected to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new name on or after July 8, 2025. Effective on or about July 8, 2025, the Company's website will have a new URL of www.argographene.com

About Argo

Argo Living Soils Corp. is dedicated to pioneering sustainable solutions in construction and agriculture. Argo is focusing on graphene infused concrete solutions and will continue to operate its legacy organic fertilizer product development. Argo aims to reduce global carbon emissions while delivering innovative, eco-friendly products.

