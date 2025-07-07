New Jersey lawmakers have unanimously approved legislation to remove solar permitting bottlenecks, marking a rare legislative success in the United States, as similar efforts in other states have fallen flat this year. From pv magazine USA New Jersey has passed "smart solar" permitting legislation to expedite the approval process for residential solar and battery systems. The state senate unanimously passed Bill A-5265, which will next head to Governor Phil Murphy's desk. The legislation would require the commissioner to provide departments, enforcing agencies and contractors with the "State ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...