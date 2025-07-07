TITAN ARMY, a premium gaming monitor brand, is rolling out exciting Prime Day deals from July 8 to 11, offering up to 26% off on three best-selling monitors designed for gaming, entertainment, and office productivity.

C32C1S: Go Big, Go Curved

Immerse yourself in action with a stunning 31.5" 1500R curved QHD panel with native 260Hz refresh rate and 1ms response. With HDR support, 99% sRGB, and Adaptive Sync, C32C1S is the ultimate screen for immersive gaming and cinematic viewing.

P2710S: Built for Speed and Precision

Experience ultra-responsive gameplay with a 27" Fast IPS monitor featuring 240Hz refresh and 1ms GTG. Boasting 2K resolution, 95% DCI-P3 wide gamut, HDR400, and an ergonomic stand with pivot support, P2710S is engineered for pro gamers and creators.

P2718C: Everyday Excellence

Enjoy vibrant visuals on a 27" Full HD IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and 99% sRGB. Smooth for casual gaming, vivid for movies, and practical for work or study P2718C is the perfect all-rounder.

TITAN ARMY specializes in gaming monitors, delivering strong performance and enhancing the user's gaming experience-true to its brand slogan, "Conquer the gaming world with you."

Take advantage of this limited-time offer-save up to 26% this July while upgrading your display setup.

About TITAN ARMY

TITAN ARMY is a high-end gaming monitor brand launched by Guangxi Century Innovation Display Electronics Co., Ltd., specifically targeting the esports market. With cutting-edge technology and top-tier industrial design, TITAN ARMY is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled immersive gaming experience for players around the world.

Since its establishment in 2015, TITAN ARMY has become the first choice of over 5 million young gamers, gaining a solid reputation for performance and reliability. The brand has built a strong presence across internet cafes, e-commerce platforms, and offline retail channels, ranking among the top 3 gaming monitor brands in China for several consecutive years.

In 2022, TITAN ARMY began expanding globally and has since established sales networks in over 30 countries and regions, including Europe and North America, ranking as the global top 10 gaming monitor brands in 2024.

