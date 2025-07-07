Europe's No. 1 HR industry analyst recognizes Appcast's strategic momentum in the enterprise talent acquisition space for the third consecutive year.

Appcast, the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic, was named a Strategic Challenger in the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition. The report states that Strategic Challengers provide solutions with the scope and challenger sophistication to support the needs of large, complex global customers.

Appcast's continued growth as an industry leader is reflected in its year-over-year progression on the Fosway 9-Grid debuting in 2023 as a Potential Leader, moving to a Strategic Challenger in its second year, and now recognized as a Strategic Challenger capitalizing on its position. This trajectory underscores Appcast's increasing level of market performance as well as its strength and commitment to enterprise impact, and delivering measurable value to clients worldwide.

"We're honored to be recognized by Fosway as a strategic player in today's evolving talent acquisition landscape," said Roy Jacques, managing director for U.K. and EMEA at Appcast. "As hiring becomes more complex and data-driven, our continued growth across Europe, ongoing commitment to innovation, and deep client partnerships have positioned us to help employers navigate AI transformation, regulatory change, and shifting market dynamics, all while delivering measurable hiring outcomes at scale."

Appcast's continued momentum on the Fosway 9-Grid comes at a pivotal time for the talent acquisition space. As the industry evolves to be more strategic and data-driven, organizations are seeking partners that can drive optimal performance and efficiency. Appcast's Fosway 9-Grid recognition reflects its ability to support proactive hiring strategies, leverage AI, data and automation to scale and enhance efficiency of the recruiting funnel and strategically meet the complex needs of today's enterprise employers in an ever-shifting market.

"With talent supply increasing across many sectors, the focus in talent acquisition is shifting from volume to precision, efficiency and quality of hire," said David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group. "Appcast is well positioned to support this shift through its programmatic technology and expanding service portfolio, strengthened by recent acquisitions. Its ability to deliver measurable recruitment outcomes and support enterprise-scale hiring underpins its Capitalizing trajectory and its recognition as a Strategic Challenger on this year's 9-Grid."

The Fosway 9-Grid is a five-dimensional model that can be used to understand the relative position of different solutions and providers in a selected market segment. It allows organizations to compare different solutions based on their Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership and Trajectory across the market.

Appcast launched its award-winning recruitment marketing platform, AppcastOne, to U.K. employers in January 2025. To learn more about AppcastOne, visit https://www.appcast.io/appcast-one/.

About Appcast

Appcast is the leading recruitment marketing platform powered by programmatic. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry's best recruitment marketers, Appcast's technology and services drive hiring outcomes for more than 1,000 customers. Appcast is headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices throughout North America and Europe. Appcast is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a leading digital recruitment platform that connects companies with the right talent and helps people find the right job. To learn more, visit http://www.appcast.io.

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone. Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

