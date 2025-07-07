Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:

ISIN Name

DK0061274529 LED IBOND INTERNATIONAL

The company is given observation status because the company has disclosed an announcement which states that it is important to complete the planned capital raise in August 2025 in order to meet all commitments and ensure the Company's continued positive development.

According to rule 6.1.3 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status.

We refer to the company's announcement from July 4, 2025.

__________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Issuer Surveillance, tel.+45 33 77 03 33.