Actinogen Medical announced on 30 June that it has recruited the 100th patient for its ongoing XanaMIA Phase IIb/III study assessing lead candidate Xanamem (emestedastat) in patients with biomarker-positive Alzheimer's disease (AD). The company is on track to report a pre-planned interim efficacy (futility) analysis on 24-week data in early Q126, which, if successful, should strengthen confidence in the AD programme. After rolling forward our estimates, we obtain a total equity valuation of A$724.6m (versus A$673.8m previously).

