H&H Aluminium Pvt. Ltd. has opened a new solar panel frame manufacturing plant in India, with an annual production capacity of 24,000 metric tons. From pv magazine India India-based H&H Aluminium has inaugurated an aluminum solar panel frame manufacturing facility in Chibhda, Gujarat, with a production capacity of 24,000 metric tons per year. The company said the site is India's largest such plant and can support up to 6 GW of annual solar installations nationwide. C. R. Patil, union minister of Jal Shakti, government of India, inaugurated the facility. H&H Aluminium said it invested around INR ...

