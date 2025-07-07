Zap, a leading digital design and marketing agency, has launched its new payments product alongside Zap Cashier, a service that promises a seamless payment experience, embedded directly into Zap's technology platform.

Zap's payment functionality is secured by TrueLayer, Europe's foremost Pay by Bank provider and DNA Payments, one of Europe's leading independent players in card payments. Over a quarter of Zap's clients are already using the service.

The launch comes on the back of rising demand from end users and merchants to deliver faster, smoother payment journeys, features that are essential in the highly competitive gaming space. With Zap Cashier, end-users will enjoy a fully integrated pay-in and pay-out journey, eliminating the need for manual bank transfers.

For merchants, Zap Cashier is already delivering significant time and cost savings, with less administration needed thanks to its full integration with the Zap platform. The service will also deliver enhanced customer support for Zap's clients and their users.

Capital Competitions have been an early adopter of Zap's payment proposition. Jamie Jackson, Director at Capital Competitions said: "Since moving to Zap our customer feedback has been great. The flow is clear and easy to use. We have noticed a much higher acceptance rate with less payment declines. The interface is simple and easy to use with great reporting tools on revenue received."

Steven Sefton Digital Director at Zap said: "This is the culmination of over a year's worth of development to deliver our customers a better player experience. It's a pleasure to be working with DNA Payments and TrueLayer to deliver better services to platforms and their users alike."

"Pay by Bank is redefining how platforms handle payments," said Mariko Beising, VP Partnerships at TrueLayer. "Zap's move reflects the broader shift we're seeing: businesses across industries are turning to Pay by Bank to deliver better user experiences and lower payment costs."

Colin Neil, Head of Corporate at DNA Payments, added: "Simple, unified payments are the foundation of a great user experience and are an absolute necessity across a number of sectors. With our market-leading payment platform and Zap's drive to deliver the best competition system in the UK, we're able to deliver a best-in-class experience for site owners and users."

DNA Payments has direct plugins with leading eCommerce CMS platforms like Big Commerce and WooCommerce, underpinned by its leading checkout payments gateway. This unrivalled expertise in online payments allowed the team to help bring this product to market.

About ZAP

Zap is a UK-based technology and marketing company that builds and supports platforms for competition and raffle businesses. As the longest-serving provider in the space, Zap is trusted by hundreds of businesses for its secure, scalable, and entirely in-house platform.

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments is a leading independent, full-service omnichannel payments provider, offering a wide range of payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and customer service, DNA Payments empowers businesses to accept payments seamlessly across all channels.

About TrueLayer

TrueLayer is Europe's fastest growing payments network. We power smarter, safer and faster online payments by combining real-time bank payments with financial and identity data. Businesses use our products to onboard new users, accept money and make payouts in seconds, and at scale. We're live across 21 countries and more than 15 million users trust us to process their transactions. Though we're not stopping here. We're on a mission to change the way the world pays. And we won't stop until we've unlocked the full potential of payments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250703046142/en/

Contacts:

All DNA Payments media related enquiries:

Mark Casey

mark@daiscomms.com

+44 (0) 7880 821987